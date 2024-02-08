"Soft a** n***a" - Video of Patrick Beverley talking smack to Damian Lillard resurfaces online amidst Bucks acquiring former 76ers' guard

For the second year in a row, Patrick Beverley finds himself getting moved at the trade deadline. Not long after the deal was finalized, old videos began surfacing on social media of him and one of his new teammates.

Hours before the deadline, news broke of Beverley being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Milwaukee Bucks. The veteran point guard now finds himself on a contending team headlined by superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Only problem is, he has some bad blood with one.

A video has made rounds on social media of an exchange between Patrick Beverley and Lillard last year. The two were squaring off against one other, and evenutally got into a war of words.

Seeing that much time has passed since this altercation, both players have likely forgotten about it. Now, they'll both be trying to help the Bucks in their quest for another NBA championship.

Milwaukee is still going through some major changes as they recently replaced coach Adrian Griffin with Doc Rivers. They currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 33-18 record.

Patrick Beverley and Damian Lillard's squabble expanded past the game

This encounter between Patrick Beverley and Damian Lillard happened on January 22nd, 2023. The LA Lakers went on to beat the Portland Trail Blazers that night by a final score of 121-112.

After the game, Beverley was asked about his efforts on Lillard. The All-Star guard struggled from the field, making just five of his 17 shots. Beverley instantly responded by calling out the reporter for his wording. He was made to hear Lillard had a "slow shooting night" as opposed to him playing good defense on him.

The clip of this response got around on social media and was eventually seen by Lillard. He re-posted the tweet and called the journeyman guard a con man for his comments.

Just over a year later from this back-and-forth, Lillard and Beverley find themselves suiting up for the same team. Seeing as they are both competitive players, they should be able to move past this easily.

From a fit perspective, Patrick Beverley has a chance to be an impactful piece for the Bucks. Perimeter defense was an area of need for them, which is likely why they targeted him in a trade. Before getting move, Beverley was averaging 6.3 points and 3.1 rebounds off the bench for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Once bitter rivals on the court, Lillard and Beverley now find themselves on the same path to an NBA title.

