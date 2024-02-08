"I got a bunch of good-looking single guys": Mark Cuban jokingly asks Taylor Swift to shoot her shot with Mavericks players

While Mark Cuban is no longer the majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, he still is tied to the franchise. As a businessman at his core, the billionaire recently pleaded for a certain celebrity to enter the basketball world.

Over the past few months, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been one of the biggest talking points in sports. Their relationship has created endless headlines, especially with the Kansas City Chiefs making it to the Super Bowl.

During an interview with TMZ, Mark Cuban was asked his thoughts on the attention Swift has brought to the NFL. He feels she generates money wherever she goes and wants her to bring that attention to the NBA.

"Look Taylor there's a whole bunch of guys in the NBA I'll be more than happy to introduce you to," Cuban said. "The Mavs have got a bunch of single guys, call me."

Earlier this year, Cuban sold his majority stake in the Mavericks for $3.5 billion. That said, he still owns 27% of the franchise and serves as an alternate governor. One of the key points of the sale was that Cuban still controls the basketball operations.

Mark Cuban picks a side in Super Bowl LVIII

Later this week, the NFL will host its biggest game of the year. The Kansas City Chiefs head to Las Vegas in hopes of securing their second straight Super Bowl. On the other side, the San Francisco 49ers are looking for revenge from four years ago.

After he tried to recruit Taylor Swift to the NBA, Mark Cuban shared his thoughts on how the game will play out. He is siding with the Chiefs, which is not surprising following his praise of Travis Kelce.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook, the 49ers are the current betting favorites for Super Bowl LVIII. The spread is placed at 2.5 points, while San Francisco's Moneyline is at -130.

Aside from the game, one the biggest props bettors will focus on is MVP. Patrick Mahomes (+150) is the favorite, with 49ers QB Brock Purdy (+210) not far behind. Kelce finds himself with the fourth-best MVP odds at +1400.

As for Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks, they are trying to climb their way up the Western Conference standings. They currently sit in eighth place with a 28-23 record. Dallas is led by All-Star guard Luka Doncic, who is playing his way into the MVP conversation. This season, he is averaging 34.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.4 assists.

