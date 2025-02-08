"Daryl Morey is a liar" - NBA fans react to Sixers mapping out Paul George and Co.'s path to NBA Finals

Philadelphia 76ers President Daryl Morey received criticism from fans after his press conference on Friday. During the media session, Morey was seen mapping the team's path to the NBA Finals.

The 76ers (20-31) are 11th in the Eastern Conference. However, Morey believes there is a sliver chance for the 76ers to hunt for the NBA title.

"We're going to have to fight to probably get into the playoffs, and then we're going to have to fight to beat a very good team in the first round, but we feel like we would've had to play that team at some point to win the title anyway," Morey said.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And we're just focused on [winning a] championship, and I know you have to squint a little, but we feel like this group can still do that." (10:18)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans on Reddit were livid over Morey's mapping and said it was unrealistic. One fan in particular was not buying anything that the former Rockets GM.

"Daryl Morey is a liar," one fan said.

Comment byu/DookyButter from discussion innba Expand Post

This comment garnered a lot of attention from fans as they chimed in on the comments section, appraising the aforementioned comment.

"You're goddamn right," one fan wrote.

"I will never root for an organization that employs him. I repeat, I will never root for an organization that employs him," one expressed.

"I will never trust the Process again," one commented.

"Lmao underrated comment," another said.

Fans were also displeased with Morey's comment on the 76ers' title challenge:

"Squint? You need a super electron microscope to see the chances of this sixers team winning a trophy," one said.

Comment byu/DookyButter from discussion innba Expand Post

The 76ers, favored to win the title after re-signing Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey while acquiring Paul George, saw their playoff hopes derailed by injuries.

Daryl Morey reiterates his belief in Joel Embiid despite his struggles this season

Daryl Morey reiterated his belief in Joel Embiid as the reigning MVP continues to struggle this season.

A left knee injury has been a huge concern for Embiid and the 76ers as he struggles to regain fitness. He has only played 15 games this season.

"There have been those times where sincerely — Joel himself, medical staff — he looks very much on the way toward playing, primarily, his injury is one where you’re managing his symptoms, swelling and pain," Morey told the media on Friday.

"When those things happen, it’s best for him to sit out. I know that Joel is doing everything he can and fighting to be out there as much as possible."

The 76ers have stayed afloat due to the heroics of Tyrese Maxey this season. Embiid and Paul George have been unlucky with injuries, while rookie Jared McCain was ruled out for the season with a meniscus tear in his left knee.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.