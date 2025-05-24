Dave Portnoy shows no mercy in brutal mockery of New York Knicks: "One of the best seasons in history"

The New York Knicks waited 25 seasons to return to the Eastern Conference finals. They might not last long on this stage following a 114-109 loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 2. The Knicks will head to Indiana for Games 3 and 4, facing a two-game deficit in the ECF.
Dave Portnoy, a Boston Celtics diehard fan, tweeted after the Knicks lost for the second straight time at Madison Square Garden.
Behind Jalen Brunson’s clutch plays, the Knicks held off the young but gritty Detroit Pistons in the first round of the playoffs. Games 2 through 6 of that series were decided by 15 points combined. Brunson delivered a 40-point masterpiece in Game 6 to push his team to a second-round duel with the Celtics.
The New York Knicks stunned the defending champs by winning the first two games in Beantown. Brunson and Co. battled back from 20-point deficits to race to a 2-0 series lead. The Celtics showed signs of a comeback, but Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles, ending the Cs’ chance of revival.
The Knicks are getting a taste of their own medicine in the ECF against the Indiana Pacers. New York led by 14 with 2:50 left in Game 1 but lost in overtime 138-135. The Knicks had a late surge in Game 2 before eventually losing on Friday. Dave Portnoy is already calling it a season for the Big Apple team.
The Indiana Pacers also eliminated the New York Knicks in 2000 ECF
The New York Knicks could be looking at a repeat in history in their 2025 Eastern Conference finals series against the Indiana Pacers. In 2000, the Knicks reached the same stage behind Patrick Ewing, Allan Houston, Latrell Sprewell, Larry Johnson, Charlie Ward and Marcus Camby. Jalen Brunson’s father, Rick Brunson, was also part of that team.
Reggie Miller, Jalen Rose, Dale Davis, Rik Smits, Mark Jackson, Sam Perkins and Derrick McKey towed the Pacers to a 2-0 lead in Indiana. New York bounced back with back-to-back wins at Madison Square Garden before the Pacers took the next two to reach the NBA Finals.
Unlike in 2000, this year’s New York Knicks might not last that long. No team in NBA conference finals history has lost the first two games at home and won the series.
