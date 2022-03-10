David Aldridge asks people to stop the "why doesn’t Nikola Jokić get why love?" discussion: "He’ll either win again this year or likely finish a close second to Joel Embiid. For the love of God, stop"

NBA and Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić continues to put in incredible performances for the Nuggets and these exploits continue to escape the radar of the rest of the NBA.

However, veteran sports journalist David Aldridge took to Twitter to speak out about how the narrative of Jokić not getting any love is false. Aldridge has covered the NBA for the likes of ESPN and Turner Sports and is now part of the The Athletic. Aldridge said:

"I love my NBA media brethren. But if I have to read or hear one more “why doesn’t Nikola Jokic get any love?” piece/pod, I’m going to plotz. Jokic IS THE REIGNING MVP. He’ll either win again this year or likely finish a close second to Joel Embiid. For the love of God, stop."

Jokić is currently having a phenomenal season for the Nuggets, as he is averaging 26.1 points, 13.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists while shooting the ball better than 57% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc and over 80% from the free throw line.

The reigning MVP of the NBA has followed up his MVP season with another MVP caliber campaign and is on track to win the prestigious award again.

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc I love my NBA media brethren. But if I have to read or hear one more “why doesn’t Nikola Jokic get any love?” piece/pod, I’m going to plotz. Jokic IS THE REIGNING MVP. He’ll either win again this year or likely finish a close second to Joel Embiid. For the love of God, stop. I love my NBA media brethren. But if I have to read or hear one more “why doesn’t Nikola Jokic get any love?” piece/pod, I’m going to plotz. Jokic IS THE REIGNING MVP. He’ll either win again this year or likely finish a close second to Joel Embiid. For the love of God, stop.

Is Nikola Jokić underappreciated?

Jokić in action against the Toronto Raptors

Nikola Jokić continues to have a fine season for the Nuggets and is almost single-handedly keeping the franchise in the playoffs spot this season. What is remarkable is that his performances have been without the second and third best player on the Nuggets roster as Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. have missed a lot of games due to knee and back injuries respectively.

At the age of 27, Jokić is in the peak of his powers in terms of performances and physical attributes as he has missed only seven games this season. That is in a season where all the superstars seem to be succumbing to injuries that have sidelined them for an extensive period of time.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Nikola Jokic became the 7th player in NBA history to record 75 triple-doubles on Monday.



Only Oscar Robertson (182) reached 75 triple-doubles in fewer games than Jokic (511). Nikola Jokic became the 7th player in NBA history to record 75 triple-doubles on Monday.Only Oscar Robertson (182) reached 75 triple-doubles in fewer games than Jokic (511). https://t.co/yAlUyvmjON

He has recorded 18 triple-doubles and a whopping 53 double-doubles this season for the Denver-based side as the offense is run by him and through him. His passing abilities are showcased very well and he is without question the best passer of the ball as a big man and possibly the best in the league.

Jokić has been arguably the only player to be mentioned in the MVP race all season long and that is testament to his consistency. While there are question marks over his defense, his offense almost always makes up for his defensive deficiencies.

Along with this, Nikola Jokić is on track to record the highest PER (Player Efficiency Rating) in the history of the NBA as he is currently rated 32.64 and while this isn't a perfect stat, the sheer fact that he is beating the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James at their absolute best is a testament to the greatness of Jokić.

All these reasons makes Nikola Jokić underappreciated in the league as the narratives always revolve around the likes of Kevin Durant and LeBron James when Jokić has been absolutely brilliant all season long.

Edited by Arnav

LIVE POLL Q. Is Nikola Jokic the MVP this season? Yes No 0 votes so far