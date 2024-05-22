“David Stern will veto it from his grave”- NBA fans troll Lakers after links to Chris Paul surface

Following a disappointing first-round exit in this year's NBA Playoffs, the Lakers head into the offseason with numerous roster questions. And Chris Paul might be aligned with the organization's thought process. According to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, a LeBron James and Chris Paul team-up with the LA Lakers is possible.

This comes after the uncertainty surrounding the 12-time NBA All-Star's future with the Warriors.

Pincus reported on The Athletic's Jovan Buha's "Buha's Block" podcast:

"Chris Paul will probably be a free agent. There's a reasonable chance he gets traded or just cut by the Warriors and LeBron and him obviously have a strong relationship.

"There's a universe where the Lakers sign Chris Paul. I don't think it's outrageous ... I would be remiss without mentioning Chris Paul as a real possibility."

Fans reacted on X to the report by Pincus.

"David Stern will veto it from his grave," a fan tweeted.

PlaybyPlayNews argued that Golden State had the same intention entering this season but came up short of meeting playoff expectations.

"The Warriors tried this year and failed. It's okay to be old," the fan tweeted.

X user chickensanwich328 pointed out that possibly acquiring Paul won't be enough to help the team on a postseason run next season.

"This ain't going to get the Lakers out of the first round of the playoffs," the fan tweeted.

CoachesCorner isn't sold on Paul and highlighted his history of injuries.

"Why is this a story? Lol. CP3, 39 years old. Guy's had a wealth of injury history throughout his career. He doesn't move the needle in the slightest," the fan tweeted.

Primetime is not too fond that the Lakers are interested in a veteran point guard.

"Yeah, that's all they're missing is a 40-year old point guard," the fan tweeted.

Chris Paul talked about his future in the league moving forward

On June 22, 2023, Chris Paul was acquired by Golden State in a three-way deal involving the Suns and the Wizards. The move was made to solve the team's playmaking issues when Curry and Green rested on the bench.

Despite Paul providing what he was brought in for, injuries hampered his progress, and the team lacked the proper depth to contend against other teams.

During a pivotal play-in game against the Sacramento Kings, the Warriors struggled to handle their business.

Following the loss, Paul talked about getting some insight from his family and support system about the necessary steps forward. He will possibly enter next season as his 20th at age 39.

"I'll talk to my wife and my kids, my family, my support system, see what it looks like," Paul told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "But this isn't [the end of my career]. I know it for sure."

While Paul is uncertain of what's in store for his future in Golden State, he remains confident that he will be back for next season.

Paul put up 9.2 points (44.1% shooting, including 37.1% from beyond the arc), 6.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds in his 58 games this season.