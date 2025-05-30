Dawn Montgomery defends Angel Reese amid Catlin Clark debate: "You could smoke me too if I hear somebody calling me a monkey"

Since the May 17 matchup between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky, the basketball community has been widely debating Angel Reese's performance against Caitlin Clark’s Fever. A lot has been said online, with Reese getting a lot of heat from fans and analysts alike for her shooting and overall game.

However, Dawn Montgomery is urging fans to dismiss their recent duel, considering the alleged racial abuse Angel Reese endured. Montgomery, an award-winning journalist and advocate for black athletes, claimed that the alleged racist taunts from the crowd had a direct impact on Reese’s performance.

During an episode of "To Be Clear," host Freddie B voiced his opinion on the debate:

“I love Angel Reese. She just isn't as good as Caitlin Clark… The Fever just smoked the Sky,” Freedie B said.

Montgomery responded:

“You could smoke me too if I hear somebody calling me a monkey and I wanna run in the stands and slap somebody. You could smoke me too if I'm at the free throw line and somebody's making monkey noises or saying racial slurs at me.

"You can really probably take me out of my game just because, think about it, if I'm in my second or third year into this league and this is how I'm being treated, I'm ready to go.”

Reese had respectable numbers in the season opener, recording a 12-point, 17-rebound double-double. However, Caitlin Clark was simply unstoppable, beginning her sophomore season with a triple-double of 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

WNBA investigated alleged racist remarks towards Angel Reese

Chiney Ogwumike sparked controversy on social media after accusing Indiana Fever fans of directing racist comments at the Chicago Sky, particularly Angel Reese. As a response, the WNBA launched an investigation into the matter.

On May 27, the league released a statement saying that it found no evidence to support the allegations.

"We have investigated the report of racist fan behavior in the vicinity of the court during the May 17, 2025 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game,” the statement read. "Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it.”

Following the investigation, Ogwumike was compelled to comment.

“I’m not afraid to say I can do better,” Ogwumike began her video. "I am sorry that my message was in the heat of the moment, because when I initially spoke on the topic, it really came from a place of care.”

Meanwhile, Angel Reese has struggled to kick off the 2025 season. Over her last four games, the 23-year-old has averaged 8.5 points and 12 rebounds per contest, with the Sky managing just one win during that span.

