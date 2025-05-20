"Daylight robbery": Fans stunned by the long queue and $300 price to meet D'Angelo Russell in Beijing

By Ubong Richard Archibong
May 20, 2025
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Fans stunned by the long queue and $300 price to meet D'Angelo Russell in Beijing.

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell is sharing his postseason with fans. He is currently in Kunming, Beijing, to promote his first signature shoes, the "Dlo 1" series.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) from NetsDaily said hundreds of enthusiasts waited in a lengthy queue to meet D'Angelo Russell. However, fans on social media have been stunned by the hefty price tag for this meet-and-greet opportunity: $300.

One user tweeted that the fee was excessively expensive and unfair:

"Daylight robbery"
Other fans had their displeasure expressed on X (formerly Twitter):

"Paying $300 to meet DLO is not worth it lol," a fan wrote.
"I wouldn’t even want to meet him for free let alone $300," a fan commented.
"they overpaid by $299," a fan mentioned.

More fans were left stunned and made jokes about it:

"Should've used that $300 to bet on DLo's under," a fan tweeted.
"he might as well stay there cuz he's not gonna be getting that in the NBA again," a fan added.

D'Angelo Russell's signature shoe, the DLO 1, is a collaboration with Way of Wade, a brand founded by NBA legend Dwyane Wade. The DLO 1 "Canvas" colorway will be released on May 17, 2025, exclusively through KICKS CREW and retail for $110.

"Every signature shoe tells a story. For NBA star D’Angelo Russell, that story is one of evolution—marked by moments of breakthrough, quiet resilience, and iconic celebrations," according to wayofwade.com.
Russell - traded to the Nets from the LA Lakers midseason in the 2024/25 season - averaged 12.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

D'Angelo Russell shared his approach ahead of free agency

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. At the Nets's end-of-season player press conference on 15 April, he shared his thoughts on the impending situation.

"I know it's something that's gonna happen, and [it's] kind of out of my control," Russell said.
D'Angelo Russell - traded from the Lakers to the Brooklyn Nets in a four-player swap on Dec. 29, 2024 - marked his second stint in Brooklyn after his initial trade in 2017. The Lakers traded Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three future second-round picks for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.

Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

