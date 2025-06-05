Days after Gilbert Arenas' comments, insider condemns 'disgusting' discourse about Karl-Anthony Towns 

Karl-Anthony Towns has been at the center of the conversation of why the New York Knicks were eliminated in the Eastern Conference finals. Gilbert Arenas joined the conversation, saying that the seven-footer's physique is what is holding he and his team back. One Minnesota Timberwolves insider has had enough of the harsh criticism of the five-time All-Star.

Ad

Towns was picked with the No. 1 overall pick back in 2015. Ten years into his NBA career, he has become a star in the league. He and Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals last season before Minnesota shipped him to New York this summer. Even on a new team, the center didn't skip a beat, getting back to the same round in the Eastern Conference.

Whether it comes from Arenas or the NBA world in general, Towns has dealt with his fair share of criticism and hate throughout his career. Jon Krawczynski, a Timberwolves insider for The Athletic, posted his thoughts in an X post on Wednesday, coming to the defense of the former Minnesota star.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Timeline cleanser because the discourse right now is, frankly, disgusting," Krawczynski said. "Don't like KAT's game? OK. Does he annoy you? Whatever. He's a 5x All-Star, back-to-back conference finals appearances and I've seen up close the heart underneath it all."

When one fan replied to his post calling out Towns' defense, Krawczynski fired back, doubling down on his point.

Ad

"Criticizing his defense is fine. The language and tone of the criticism of him crossed a line a long time ago."

Being criticized by NBA fans is part of what comes with being a star player in the league. However, Krawczynski and others believe that the shade thrown towards Towns has gone too far. Despite the hate he gets, Towns has been recognized as one of the league's best players.

Ad

Karl-Anthony Towns could join Tom Thibodeau as New York Knicks scapegoats this summer

The Knicks made headlines when they fired head coach Tom Thibodeau after being eliminated. The team has been under the media's microscope as experts try to figure out who is to blame for their loss. Thibodeau received the bulk of the blame, but people point to Towns' defense as another reason why they went home.

Ad

There are multiple stars expected to be available on the trade market this summer. Giannis Antetokounmpo has not made an official trade request yet, but the former MVP is expected to be moved, along with Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant. The Knicks have been rumored as potential destinations for both players. However, Towns will likely be the centerpiece in any package New York offers.

Towns had a great season with New York, starting in the All-Star Game alongside Jalen Brunson and making the All-NBA third team for the third time in his career. At 29 years old, he is still in his prime and could have many productive years still ahead of him. Trading him would be a tough pill to swallow for the Knicks, but they could decide that it is the best way for them to take the next step towards a title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More