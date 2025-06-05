Days after Gilbert Arenas' comments, insider condemns 'disgusting' discourse about Karl-Anthony Towns 

Karl-Anthony Towns has been at the center of the conversation of why the New York Knicks were eliminated in the Eastern Conference finals. Gilbert Arenas joined the conversation, saying that the seven-footer's physique is what is holding he and his team back. One Minnesota Timberwolves insider has had enough of the harsh criticism of the five-time All-Star.
Towns was picked with the No. 1 overall pick back in 2015. Ten years into his NBA career, he has become a star in the league. He and Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals last season before Minnesota shipped him to New York this summer. Even on a new team, the center didn't skip a beat, getting back to the same round in the Eastern Conference.
Whether it comes from Arenas or the NBA world in general, Towns has dealt with his fair share of criticism and hate throughout his career. Jon Krawczynski, a Timberwolves insider for The Athletic, posted his thoughts in an X post on Wednesday, coming to the defense of the former Minnesota star.
"Timeline cleanser because the discourse right now is, frankly, disgusting," Krawczynski said. "Don't like KAT's game? OK. Does he annoy you? Whatever. He's a 5x All-Star, back-to-back conference finals appearances and I've seen up close the heart underneath it all."
When one fan replied to his post calling out Towns' defense, Krawczynski fired back, doubling down on his point.
"Criticizing his defense is fine. The language and tone of the criticism of him crossed a line a long time ago."
Being criticized by NBA fans is part of what comes with being a star player in the league. However, Krawczynski and others believe that the shade thrown towards Towns has gone too far. Despite the hate he gets, Towns has been recognized as one of the league's best players.
Karl-Anthony Towns could join Tom Thibodeau as New York Knicks scapegoats this summer
The Knicks made headlines when they fired head coach Tom Thibodeau after being eliminated. The team has been under the media's microscope as experts try to figure out who is to blame for their loss. Thibodeau received the bulk of the blame, but people point to Towns' defense as another reason why they went home.
There are multiple stars expected to be available on the trade market this summer. Giannis Antetokounmpo has not made an official trade request yet, but the former MVP is expected to be moved, along with Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant. The Knicks have been rumored as potential destinations for both players. However, Towns will likely be the centerpiece in any package New York offers.
Towns had a great season with New York, starting in the All-Star Game alongside Jalen Brunson and making the All-NBA third team for the third time in his career. At 29 years old, he is still in his prime and could have many productive years still ahead of him. Trading him would be a tough pill to swallow for the Knicks, but they could decide that it is the best way for them to take the next step towards a title.
