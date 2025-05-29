Days after Rihanna and Dua Lipa's endorsements, LeBron James' wife Savannah James obsesses over Labubu Doll trend

LeBron James commands a lot of the media's attention, especially during the NBA season. However, his wife, Savannah James, has become a successful businesswoman and designer throughout her career. Her 2.5 million Instagram followers learned on Wednesday night that she is all in on one of the newest trends in the fashion world; Labubu Dolls.

James has been involved in companies around the world as she has grown her businesses, spending time overseas to former partnerships and expand her brand. As she has grown more popular, she has made connections throughout the entertainment world, including friendships with music stars like Dua Lipa and Rihanna. James, however, is the last of the three to jump in on the trend.

The collectible art toy has grown from an exclusive item to an accessory for celebrities around the world. Dua Lipa herself debuted a chrome Labubu at Paris Fashion Week, while Rihanna was spotted with a lychee berry Labubu at an airport in Los Angeles. James got into the fun, posting an Instagram story about the dolls, asking a prompt question to her friends.

James got in on the Labubu doll trend on social media

"Who do I owe a Bubu to??" asked James.

The Labubu Dolls are taking the world by storm, and Savannah James is just the latest celebrity to take part in the trend. What was meant to be a simple toy has quickly become a fashion statement around the world. Even though her husband is considered one of the best basketball players in the world, James has made a name for herself in her own way, doing so without her partner.

Savannah James made a statement at the Met Gala without LeBron

LeBron James suffered a lower body injury during his first-round series in the NBA playoffs, so he was unable to attend this year's Met Gala in New York. However, Savannah James didn't let his absence stop her from arriving and turning heads with her outfit. Her husband was supposed to be one of the event's hosts, but James more than made up for him not being there.

James' celebrity status has made her friends across different industries, but she is respected and beloved by almost all of them. Her success as both a businesswoman and a mother have garnered her many fans. Her husband might be the LA Lakers' star, but her popularity comes from her achievements, not his.

Throughout their time together, Savannah James has done things to make her stand apart from her partner. Her business ventures into the design and fashion industries have helped her to attain her following and create her own fanbase. For now, though, she is the latest name to jump on the Labubu Doll trend, joining celebrities worldwide.

