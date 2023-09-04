Days after showing off an incredible 55-pound weight loss, Shaquille O'Neal visits a family-owned bakery

Shaquille O'Neal has been trying to lose weight, particularly over the past few months. Still, he appreciates excellent food when he sees it.

Shaq has cut down on sweets, but he can indulge in a little bread, cake, or pastry here and there. The NBA legend recently visited The Ambrosia Bakery to check their latest and best offers and then to pose with some staff members.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Keith Truong-owned business has been in operation since 1988 in San Francisco’s Lakeside neighborhood. It is known for its homemade French pastries, cookies, cakes and deli sandwiches.

Over the years, it has become a local favorite and has gained a large following as well. The baker’s numerous products can be bought online or one can walk into their store to get a taste of what’s hot.

Shaquille O'Neal knows what good food is. He’s an owner or part-time owner of several food chains across the US. O'Neal visiting The Ambrosia Bakery is a thumbs up to the shop’s excellent food and service.

Despite hip-replacement surgery, Shaquille O'Neal has hardly paused in his weight-loss program

On March 16, 2023, Shaquille O'Neal had hip replacement surgery. He posted on Instagram a photo of him lying on a hospital bed with an IV attached to his arm. The LA Lakers legend joked that he only had Brazilian Butt Lift surgery or “BBL” and would be back in the gym in a week.

True enough, the four-time NBA champ, with crutches on, posted a video of himself putting in the work just several days after the said surgery.

O’Neal had reportedly lost over 20 pounds during that time. Since then, he has only been religiously following his weight training regimen.

A few days ago, he was on IG again to give an update on his journey back to being in shape.

Shaquille O'Neal claimed that he already has a five-pack in his abs but is working hard to get 12 of them. He said that his goal was to take his shirt off on IG, something which he already did.

The former Miami Heat center is aiming at 315 to 330 pounds as his walking weight. “Shaq” previously admitted that he let himself go and had lost all definition in his body.

Here’s what he had to say about his recent form:

"I have more energy. I feel really good. I get to do stuff that I haven't done. And it helps you discipline yourself much more. I eat about four or five times a day, but four of those meals used to be junk meals."

No one will be surprised if Shaquille O'Neal takes his shirt off more often in his IG and Twitter photos.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)