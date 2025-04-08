De’Aaron Fox, Donovan Mitchell and more NBA stars react as Will Richard, Alex Condon down Houston in dramatic ending

The NBA scheduled only two games on Monday, giving most players a chance to watch Florida and Houston battle for the NCAA men’s basketball championship. In a highly entertaining duel, the Gators eked past the Cougars 65-63 to win their first title since repeating in 2006 and 2007.

Ad

Will Richard, Alex Condon and Walter Clayton Jr. played key roles in Florida’s come-from-behind win. De’Aaron Fox wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Down 2 give the ball to your best, and get out the way!”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Donovan Mitchell added:

“Walter Clayton and Alijah Martin”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trae Young joined the fray:

“Wow! What a game!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Precious Achiuwa had a one-word reaction:

“Condon!!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former Gators star Tre Mann couldn't resist, tweeting:

“Gainesvilleeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!!!!!!!!!!!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The NBA stars watched Will Richard carry the Florida offense in the first half after Will Clayton Jr. struggled. Richard went 5-for-8, including 4-for-6 from behind the arc. In a game that featured defensive stops, the senior guard’s efficient shooting proved invaluable for the Gators.

When Houston’s defense shut down Richard in the second half, the Gators leaned on a balanced attack and defense to rally. Clayton had a rough shooting night but made a few key shots. Alex Condon, meanwhile, shook off the case of the yips in the first half to deliver on both ends.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Clayton’s contest of the final attempt from Houston, which led to a Condon steal, sealed the Gators’ win.

Several collegiate stars will boost the NBA next season

The NBA will get a boost in talent after the 2025 draft, which will happen on June 26. Duke star Cooper Flagg is the presumptive No. 1 pick. After the stunning 70-67 loss to the Houston Cougars in the Final Four, the versatile forward could leave the Blue Devils to turn pro.

Ad

Rutgers didn't play in the NCAA Tournament, but Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey could be the No. 2 and 3 picks, respectively. Baylor, who lost 89-66 to Duke, will have VJ Edgecomb as its top prospect for the pros.

Walter Clayton Jr.’s impressive run in the March Madness could see his stock rise despite the dud in the national championship. ESPN's Jay Williams sees him going up to No. 2 or No. 3 to edge the Rutgers duo.

After a thrilling end to the NCAA men’s basketball season, some of the best collegiate stars will be in the NBA by October.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More