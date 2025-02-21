De'Aaron Fox drops truthbomb on Cooper Flagg tank job speculation after Victor Wembanyama's season ends

The shocking news of Victor Wembanyama being out for the remainder of the 2024-2025 season led many to believe that the San Antonio Spurs could orchestrate a tank job, hoping to acquire a lottery pick in the 2025 Draft. However, De’Aaron Fox immediately shot down any such speculations.

Following a crucial 120-109 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, Fox revealed the team's commitment to making a playoff push. The star guard clarified that the Spurs had no intentions of joining the race for projected top prospect Cooper Flagg.

"First and foremost, every time we step foot on the court, we're trying to win the game, regardless of who's out there," Fox said. "So, for us, like I said, we come together. We know we have to go on the run if we want to get to the play-in or the playoffs,"

The Spurs’ intent was evident right from the get-go tonight, as they controlled the game throughout, never trailing Kevin Durant and co. De’Aaron Fox led the charge with 26 points, while the bench provided a major spark, contributing 52 points to secure the win.

If San Antonio wants to be considered as a legitimate playoff contender, key role players must continue to step up. Jeremy Sochan and Julian Champagnie will need to maintain their scoring efficiency off the bench.

With Victor Wembanyama sidelined, starters Harrison Barnes and Devin Vassell must step up offensively, while Bismack Biyombo will be the team’s new anchor on the defensive end.

De’Aaron Fox sends a heartfelt message to Victor Wembanyama

The sports world was stunned upon learning that Victor Wembanyama has been sidelined for the rest of the season due to a potentially life-threatening blood clot. According to reports, the French youngster is dealing with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

The entire NBA community has extended its support to Wembanyama as he battles the serious condition. His teammate De’Aaron Fox, who spoke about the 21-year-old All-Star following the team’s victory over the Suns, was among those sending well wishes.

“You just wish for is for him to be healthy, period. No matter if he's able to play basketball or not, you just want him to be healthy,” Fox said.

“But for us, we have to come together. Obviously, he's a very unique player, and one person isn't going to be able to maintain the production that he gave us. So, we have to come together and do it together,” Fox explained how the Spurs will have to adjust without their best player.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported that this type of injury typically requires six months for a full recovery. He cited cases like Ausar Thompson and Brandon Ingram, who recently dealt with deep vein thrombosis.

While Victor Wembanyama will not be permitted to play contact sports for half a year, the positive news is that he is expected to make a full recovery.

