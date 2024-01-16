De'Aaron Fox Injury Update: Latest on Sacramento Kings All-Star’s availability ahead of showdown against Phoenix Suns (Jan. 16)

De'Aaron Fox will suit up for the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns. “Swipa” hasn’t been on his team’s injury report since Dec. 16 in Sacramento’s 125-104 win over the Utah Jazz. The All-Star guard has been available in the Kings’ last 15 games, leading them to an 8-7 record during that stretch.

Fox’s presence will be crucial as they cap off a five-game road trip with a game against the Suns. Sacramento has lost two consecutive games leading into the said game. They bowed 112-93 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday before a heartbreaking 143-142 defeat in Milwaukee two nights later.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging a career-high 27.8 points, 5.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. The Kings have a good likelihood of winning in Phoenix with Fox available to play.

What happened to De'Aaron Fox?

De'Aaron Fox has missed six of the Sacramento Kings’ 39 games. His first injury this season was an ankle sprain which he suffered against the LA Lakers on Oct. 29. The Kings kept him sidelined in their next five games.

“Swipa” returned on Nov. 13 and led Sacramento to a 132-120 thumping of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite missing the previous five games, he hardly showed any rust. He had a team-high 28 points to go with six assists, two rebounds and one steal.

De'Aaron Fox was healthy for over a month until shoulder tightness forced him to sit out the Kings’ game against the Utah Jazz in mid-December. He has been injury-free since returning after the Jazz game and has performed well for his team. The electric point guard just has not been getting consistent support outside of co-star Domantas Sabonis.

The Kings don’t have him on the injury report on Tuesday so he should be good to go.

Where to watch the Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns game?

Sacramento will visit the Footprint Center in Phoenix to take on Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and the Suns. The game will not be on national TV but it is available via the NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans can also watch the action through local networks such as NBC Sports California and Arizona’s Family 3TV/ Arizona’s Family Sports.

