De'Aaron Fox Injury Update: Spurs star makes major announcement on recovery timeline

When the San Antonio Spurs acquired De'Aaron Fox, it was no secret that the reigning NBA steals leader was dealing with an injury to his pinky finger. Because the injury was on his shooting hand, it was giving Fox problems. However, initially, his plan was to play through the injury as San Antonio looked to make a run for the postseason.

Now, however, with Victor Wembanyama out for the season, Fox decided to undergo surgery to repair his pinky finger earlier. According to a report from ESPN's Michael C. Wright, the injury was giving Fox problems with fundamentals such as dribbling and catching the ball.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, Wright provided an update for fans, indicating that after Fox undergoes surgery, he'll be facing a 12-week recovery.

Considering San Antonio's final regular-season game will be on April 13, the surgery will bring an end to Fox's season, with the standout guard shifting his focus to the 2025-26 season.

By that time, the team hopes to not only have Victor Wembanyama available, but also Gregg Popovich back on the bench after suffering a stroke earlier in the year.

Looking at what De'Aaron Fox's season-ending surgery means for the rest of the San Antonio Spurs squad

Prior to De'Aaron Fox deciding to undergo season-ending surgery, the Spurs' hopes of making a postseason run were all but squashed by Victor Wembanyama's blood clot.

With Wemby sidelined until next season, the team's hopes of making a deep playoff run seemed to immediately evaporate.

Now, however, with Fox on the sidelines, the Spurs seem poised to make a run at a lottery pick. Currently, the team has a 4.5% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, according to Tankathon's NBA Draft Lottery Simulator.

Considering the team will now be without one more of its best players, the team could wind up with significantly better odds at the top pick, assuming it continues to struggle.

Additionally, in addition to De'Aaron Fox's season-ending surgery having implications for the draft lottery, it will also give Stephon Castle more playing time, thus improving his chances of winning the Rookie of the Year race.

Currently, Castle is sitting as a betting favorite, with Jaylen Wells sitting in second place. Given the added playing time, and usage Castle will likely experience in the wake of Fox's season-ending injury, his ROTY win seems to be all-but locked in.

