De'Aaron Fox pays heartfelt tribute to wife Reece, choosing her jersey number over Spurs legend

In the second blockbuster deal of what's already been a chaotic NBA Trade Deadline week, De'Aaron Fox was moved to the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs acquired Fox on Sunday as part of a three-team deal involving the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento received ex-Bulls star Zach Lavine, pairing up alongside his former teammate in Chicago, DeMar DeRozan, along with Sidy Cissoko, three first-round picks and three second-round picks. The Bulls received Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones and Zach Collins and will get back their 2025 first-round pick from San Antonio.

Upon landing in San Antonio, Fox was reportedly leading towards selecting No. 2 as his jersey number with the Spurs before switching to No. 4. San Antonio is likely to retire the No. 2 jersey to honor Kawhi Leonard, who spent seven years with the Spurs, won two Defensive Player of the Year awards during his time and helped lead the team to the NBA Championship in 2013-14.

Fox is sporting No. 4 to honor his wife Recee, a San Antonio native and Texas Tech alum who donned the number on the Red Raiders women's basketball team. She also attended Cal and UCLA during her collegiate career.

De'Aaron Fox's final game in Sacramento

Prior to being traded, De'Aaron Fox suited up in his final game for the Kings on Saturday night. Sacramento was set to take on the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, looking to bounce back coming off a loss against a lowly Philadelphia 76ers team.

Fox scored a relatively efficient 20 points in his final outing as a King but struggled from beyond the arc. He shot 8-of-16 from the floor but converted on just three of his nine 3-point attempts, grabbing four rebounds and dishing out four assists.

Sacramento ultimately suffered a 144-110 blowout loss and elected to pull the trigger to send Fox to San Antonio on Sunday. De'Aaron Fox missed the Spurs' contest on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, but could make his debut on the road versus the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

