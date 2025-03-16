De'Aaron Fox's wife Recee Fox drops 2-word reaction as sister's bf Talanoa Hufanga signs new $45,000,000 NFL contract

San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox and his wife Recee are a well-known basketball couple. Fox is a former All-Star and a one-time All-NBA selection, while Recee played college ball in UCLA, Texas Tech and Cal-Berkeley. It's not surprising, then, that other people within their inner circle are immersed in the sports world as well.

Ad

Recee's sister Desiree Caldwell happens to be in a relationship with Talanoa Hufanga, the former San Francisco 49ers safety who joined the Denver Broncos last week. On Saturday, Recee shared an image of Hufanga signing his Broncos contract on Instagram alongside Caldwell and their daughter Amehlia:

"My niece," Recee wrote in her caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Recee Fox comments on an image of Talanoa Hufanga, Desiree Caldwell, and their daughter Amehlia. Credit: Fox/IG

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Young as she is, Amehlia has played a role in a particularly poignant stage in Hufanga's career. In a September 2024 interview with SactownSports.com, the former USC Trojans star talked about his daughter taking her first steps before he himself was able to properly move around while he recovered from an ACL injury in late 2023.

Ad

Trending

It was in USC where Hufanga first met Caldwell, who was on the basketball team. Their relationship eventually led to a friendship with Fox, who got married to Caldwell's sister Recee in August 2022.

Four months after this, Hufanga — who was then playing for the 49ers — sat courtside at Golden 1 Center as Fox and his former team the Sacramento Kings took on the Denver Nuggets. That night, Fox had 26 points and four assists.

Ad

De'Aaron Fox's wife Recee Fox claps back at netizen who delivered scathing words towards former Kings star

In more ways than one, Recee has been extremely supportive of Fox's NBA career. This includes standing up for her husband amid online criticism.

Shortly after Fox was traded to the Spurs, one netizen criticized him for speaking out against the way that he has been treated by the Kings organization during his stint there. The netizen singled out Recee by saying she has been courtside "for every game in Sacramento."

Ad

Recee minced no words in her response to this netizen:

"This take is comical. Do yall think we got those tickets for free? We paid full price for those," Recee said.

Expand Tweet

Even as Fox deals with an injury that cut short his time with the Spurs this season, he can be reassured that his wife has his back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback