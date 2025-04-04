De'Aaron Fox's wife Reece Fox drops heartfelt reaction as their 2 year old displays his handles

On Thursday, Reece Fox, the wife of San Antonio Spurs star De'Aaron Fox, shared an adorable video of their 2-year-old son on social media. The video featured their son showing off his impressive dribbling skills as he tried to handle two basketballs at once. His mother responded to the clip with a heartfelt reaction, showcasing her pride and joy.

The former UCLA Bruins and Texas Tech basketball player shared the wholesome clip of her son on her Instagram story as she showed off his impressive ball handles. Captioning the story with a short reaction, Fox wrote:

"First Time Trying???? 2 balls at 2 years."

Reece Fox shares her candid reaction to her son's dribbling skills on Instagram

The clip showed De'Aaron and Reece Fox's son, Reign, handling two basketballs at the same time, much to the latter's surprise. Expressing shock at the 2-year-old's dribbling skills in the video, the 29-year-old exclaimed:

"It's his first time! What! This is only his first time."

Given that both of Reign's parents are affiliated with basketball, it is no surprise that the sport comes naturally to the 2-year-old. While De'Aaron Fox is an All-Star caliber guard in the NBA, his wife, Reece, is a former collegiate star. She also worked as a video coordinator for the Texas Longhorns and was part of the front office staff for the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards.

The former Bruins star was also part of the USA Basketball U-16 and U-18 national teams and won the gold medal twice at the FIBA World Championships. Reece Fox and her husband tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed their only child in Feb. 2023.

De'Aaron Fox's wife, Reece Fox seen arguing courtside with her husband's ex-teammate

San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox's return to the Golden 1 Center was marred by a courtside spat between his wife and former teammate Malik Monk. The incident occurred after the Kings defeated the Spurs in a blowout 127-109 win on Mar. 7.

An X (formerly Twitter) handle posted the courtside argument between Reece Fox and Monk on social media, as the duo were seen having a fiery exchange. While inaudible, the former was seen pounding her fist into her palm as the guard was seen retaliating comically to her words.

Although the reason for their public bust-up remains uncertain, many have speculated that it is down to Fox's unceremonious exit from Sacramento. Monk had publicly scrutinized his former teammate after the trade, claiming that he wanted out from the franchise:

"It was crazy ’cause he was one of the reasons I came here, but we got to move on. I know it’s a business. By the looks of it, they said he wanted to be out of here, so he got what he wanted," Monk reportedly said.

Since the trade, both teams have struggled to perform, but unlike the Kings, the Spurs seem destined to miss out on the playoffs. Fox is also out for the season with a tendon injury.

