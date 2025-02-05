De'Aaron Fox sends first message to Spurs fans ahead of debut date against Hawks

Amid the chaos of the trade deadline, De'Aaron Fox was moved from the Sacramento Kings to the San Antonio Spurs. The All-Star guard sent a welcoming message to his new fan base ahead of his debut with his new team.

A massive multi-team deal was worked upon not long after reports that the Kings were considering offers for Fox. The Spurs and the Chicago Bulls made a deal, with former All-Star Zach LaVine making his way to Sacramento. San Antonio was the biggest winner in finding a high-level co-star to pair with Victor Wembanyama.

Three days after the trade, Fox is expected to debut for the Spurs on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. Before his first game in his new threads, he left a message on the team's social media account.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm happy to be in San Anotnio," Fox said, via San Antonio Spurs' X handle. "I'll see you guys Wednesday. Obviously we don't have a home game for awhile, but I'll see you then. Go Spurs go."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Like Fox said, it will be some time before he makes his home debut for the Spurs. The team is amidst a six-game road trip and won't return until after the All-Star break.

Fox is a massive upgrade for the Spurs. He is an All-NBA level talent in the prime of his career. Before the trade, he averaged 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game for the Kings. After his addition, San Antonio could push for a playoff berth in the Western Conference.

De'Aaron Fox is confident in the potential of the San Antonio Spurs

After spending the first seven-and-a-half years of his career with the Sacramento Kings, De'Aaron Fox embarks on a new journey in the NBA. Following his first shootaround with the Spurs, he gave his thoughts on his new team.

After rumors surfaced that Fox was available, the Spurs were cited as his top destination. Speaking with the media on Wednesday, the former All-Star explained why. With their exciting mix of youth and veterans, he feels the Spurs have a lot of potential moving forward.

"I think that the way that they're built," Fox said. "With the athleticism, with the length that they have, also the youth. I just felt that this could be a special team."

Fox also touched on how crucial being sound on the defensive end is to winning at the highest level.

"To win, you have to be able to play defense," Fox continued. "With the intangibles that everybody here has, I think this can be a really good defensive team."

Expand Tweet

Fox, who prides himself on both ends of the floor, will raise the Spurs' defensive ceiling. Between him, Victor Wembanyama and promising rookie Stephon Castle, they have the potential to become an elite defensive team for the foreseeable future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback