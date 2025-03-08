De'Aaron Fox Stats Tonight: How did Spurs star fare in his first game back in Sacramento against Kings? (Mar. 7)

De'Aaron Fox returned to Sacramento for the first time following the three-team deal in early February that sent him to the San Antonio Spurs. Fox looked to beat his former teammates and help secure the season series for the Spurs with another victory on Friday. Swipa headlined the visiting team, who had Victor Wembanyama sitting on the bench to support the point guard.

Fox opened the game with a 16-footer off a pass from Chris Paul to give the Spurs the first lead in the game. The jumper was the only field goal the former All-Star made in the opening period. He went 1-for-4 with one assist, one rebound and one steal.

The former Kings star made 2 of 5 shots in the second quarter as the Spurs badly struggled. San Antonio lost the period 36-16 to trail 56-42 at halftime.

De'Aaron Fox looked for his shots more in the third quarter, going 3-for-7 in the period. He closed the quarter with the San Antonio Spurs' last seven points. The late flurry helped the Spurs cut the deficit to 95-77 heading into the final canto.

Fox did not attempt a shot in the fourth quarter but handed out three assists. He helped San Antonio edged the home team in the last 12 minutes. Still, the Kings handily won 127-109.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- De'Aaron Fox 16 4 8 1 0 2 6-17 0-6 4-5 -19

De'Aaron Fox continues to struggle from behind the arc in March

Heading into Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings, De'Aaron Fox shot 25.0% from behind the arc in March. The former All-Star's best game from long range this month was on Feb. 2 against the OKC Thunder when he went 2-for-8.

The cat-quick point guard had another lethargic night from 3-point range in his return to Sacramento. He finished the game without making one of his six tries from long distance. In four games in March, Fox is now 4-for-22 for a ghastly 18.1%.

De'Aaron Fox's inability to consistently hit 3-pointers has made his pairing with rookie Stephon Castle quite a challenge for interim coach Mitch Johnson. Castle has improved, making 33.3% of his triples, but is only 28.2% for the season.

Chris Paul might not return next season, which will mean the Spurs will go with the Fox-Castle tandem in the backcourt. They can make life easier for Victor Wembanyama if both can improve their efficiency from the perimeter.

