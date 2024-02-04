“Deadliest one two punch”: Draymond Green declares Stephen Curry and himself the best duo in NBA

Draymond Green and Stephen Curry have played for the Golden State Warriors since 2012. Over the years, they have won four NBA championships and have played in the Finals six times. The Warriors continue to struggle this season, but Green had high praise for himself and Curry.

Green called himself and the superstar guard the best duo in the NBA on Instagram.

"The deadliest one two punch in the NBA," Green wrote on his story.

Curry erupted for a season-high 60 points vs. the Atlanta Hawks, but Golden State lost in overtime (134-141) and remained below .500 (21-25).

"It just seems he continues to get better, which is special at his age," Green said on Curry, via NBA.com.

Draymond Green says he has to be available to help the Warriors turn things around

Draymond Green has been dealing with ups and downs all season long. He appeared in half of the Golden State Warriors games due to injuries and suspension.

The four-time champion missed two games because of an injury he sustained early in the season. He missed another 22 after the league suspended him twice for his on-court altercations with Rudy Gobert and Jusuf Nurkic.

He is back in the lineup, but the Warriors are still trying to turn things around. They have won three of the six games they have played since Green has returned to the lineup.

Still, the versatile big man is optimistic his team will turn things around and views his presence as a vital part of the team's success going forward.

"I know I have to be in the game," Green told The Athletic, via Bleacher Report. "For us to have the best chance at winning, I have to be there."

Draymond Green is averaging 9.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists, on 41.7%.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr had nothing but good words to say about Green and how much his return has helped the squad.

"He's playing so well," Kerr said, via Basketnews.com. "He makes our defense so much better. With this new lineup, it feels like we’re faster, more athletic, more capable of staying in front of people. And he's the middle linebacker. He calls out all the coverages, sees the floor."

The Warriors expect Chris Paul and Gary Payton II to return to the lineup soon. They should have a full roster available to turn things around after the All-Star Break. Golden State is one game behind the Utah Jazz, who hold the final play-in spot with 24 wins and 26 losses. They will look to get back on track on Monday when they take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

