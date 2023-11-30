“Deal may end up destroying Mavs” “Huge enabler of Trump”: NBA fans not happy about Adelson family buying major stake in Mavs

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has agreed to sell a majority stake of the franchise to the Adelson family. The agreement between the two sides should be completed in the next few weeks with the reported asking price of $3.5 billion.

Mark Cuban will stay on as a minority owner and will continue to run the franchise's basketball operations. However, it appears that fans are not in favor of the change in ownership and might not warm up to the Adelsons anytime soon.

Many believe that the change will hurt the franchise and impact the team's legacy negatively. Some even believe that the new owners could attempt to move the Mavs to Las Vegas. Some of the reactions clearly indicate that some fans have taken this beyond the realm of sport:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"The deal with Adelson may end up destroying the Mavs! The Adelson's are pure toxicity and that means if they decide to disagree, you are in trouble! Bad decision!"

Expand Tweet

"Nope, although his drug company is admirable, his being so deep into crypto, makes him a non-starter. No more presidents swimming in shady, foreign money. Also, selling the Mavs to Sheldon Adelson’s widow? Adelson (foreign casinos) was huge enabler of Trump. Doesn’t sit right"

Expand Tweet

"Her and her late husband are the LARGEST financial supporters of Trump campaigns, inauguration, and defense funds"

Expand Tweet

"A Zionist war monger"

Expand Tweet

"Mavs will be in Vegas within 5 years"

Expand Tweet

"Adelson is such a horrible human - going from Cuban to adelson like going from Obama to Trump"

Expand Tweet

"I do believe he still has major stock package in the pocket to stay as a decision maker"

Expand Tweet

"Relocating the Mavericks to Vegas?"

Expand Tweet

Jason Kidd calls out reporter for negative coverage of the Mavs' star duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving

Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks are off to a great start this season with 11 wins and six losses, good for third in the Western Conference. Dallas is currently two games behind the top-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4).

At the moment, it appears that the on-court collaboration between Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving works pretty well for the Mavs. However, according to coach Kidd, the media by and large has not been kind to the two stars.

After the game against the Houston Rockets (115-121), Jason Kidd called out a particular reporter:

"Those two are the best in the world and we feel very comfortable with those two having the ball. Sometimes it goes in, sometimes it doesn't but I think we've learned from it and I think they've answered that question from day one," Kidd said, via Sports Illustrated.

"I'm giving you a f**king answer. It's alright to write positive stuff. People will read your positive s**t. You don't always have to be negative. The world's already negative enough. Let's see some positive stuff on some positive people."

Expand Tweet

Luka Doncic has averaged 31.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg, and 7.9 apg on 38.8 percent from beyond the arc in 17 games, while Kyrie Irving has managed to hover around 24.6 ppg, 4.1 RPG, and 5.5 apg on 39.0 percent from beyond the arc in 14 games.