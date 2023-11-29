Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets: Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 29, 2023

The Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets is one of seven games on the NBA schedule on Wednesday. It's the third meeting between the two teams this season, with the Rockets winning the first two. Let's take a look at the preview for Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets including prediction and betting tips.

Houston pulled off a stunner on their first matchup of the season against the defending champions on Nov. 12. Fred VanVleet led the way with 26 points and four assists in the 107-104 win. The Rockets also overcame Nikola Jokic's monster triple-double of 36 points, 21 rebounds and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, Jalen Green stole the show 12 days later as the Rockets had a more impressive 105-86 win over the Nuggets. Green ended with 25 points, five rebounds and three steals, while Jokic had another big game with 38 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists.

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets is set for Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The game begins at 9:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Altitude in Denver and Space City Home Network.

Moneyline: Nuggets (-175) vs Rockets (+145)

Spread: Nuggets -3.5 (-110) vs Rockets +3.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Nuggets -110 (u215.5) vs Rockets -110 (o215.5)

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets preview

The Denver Nuggets have been struggling recently but are on a two-game winning streak. The Nuggets are coming off a huge 113-104 win over the LA Clippers, which was impressive, as Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon were out.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets' two-game winning streak was snapped by the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. The Rockets were unable to overcome a Luka Doncic masterclass in a 121-116 defeat.

They have an opportunity to get back to the win column and extend their winning streak over the Nuggets to four games since last season.

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets predicted lineups

The Denver Nuggets could be without Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray and Hunter Tyson, who are all questionable.

If all four players won't play, coach Michael Malone will likely use a starting five of Reggie Jackson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Justin Holiday, Michael Porter Jr. and DeAndre Jordan.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets only have two players on their injury report – Amen Thompson and Victor Oladipo. Coach Ime Udoka could use his usual starting lineup of Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets betting tips

Alperen Sengun has an over/under of 22.5 points, which is slightly below his season average of 20.9 points per game. Sengun is heavily favored to go over, as he has scored more than 22.5 points in two of his last four games.

Sengun is also favored to go under 10.5 rebounds. He's averaging 9.1 rebounds per game this season and gone under 10.5 rebounds in three of his last five contests.

Fred VanVleet has an over/under of 9.5 assists, which is below his season average of 9.1 assists per game. VanVleet is slightly favored to go over 9.5 assists, as he has dished out double-digit assists in four of his last five games.

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets prediction

The Denver Nuggets are slightly favored to get the win over the Houston Rockets. They have been favored in their last two matchups, but the Rockets proved that they can hang with the defending champions.

If most of the Nuggets' starting lineup is out for Wednesday, it's better to bet on the Rockets to earn a victory. However, oddsmakers are predicting a win for Denver, with Houston covering the spread and the total going over.

