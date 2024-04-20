Deandre Ayton’s baby mama Anissa Evans shocked after NBA star bonding with Mellow Rackz

Now that the season is over for teams like the Portland Trail Blazers on account of them missing the Playoffs, players like Deandre Ayton have more free time on their hands. Recently, the 2018 first-overall pick was reportedly spending time with hip-hop artist Mellow Rackz.

In fact, the rap artist even posted a now-expired Instagram story wherein Ayton was seen embracing her. While that story may be gone, she continues to shower the Bahamian center with adoration on her social media account by reposting a highlight reel from Ayton.

Mellow Rackz reposted Deandre Ayton's highlight reel

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

People, even professional athletes, get into relationships all the time, so normally this wouldn't be a problem. However, Ayton is also reportedly in a relationship with influencer Anissa Evans, with whom he has a child. Now, since Mellow Rackz posted her images with Ayton on her official Instagram account, people are bound to see them, including Anissa Evans.

Evans appears to be heartbroken by what she saw, as evidenced by the responses she posted in a series of Instagram stories that have since expired or were taken down.

Expand Tweet

In those IG stories, Evans publicly called out DeAndre Ayton but never referenced or took a shot at Mellow Rackz.

Also read: Who is Anissa Evans? All you need to know about Deandre Ayton's baby Mama

Anissa Evans tells Deandre Ayton to "stay away" from her

While Anissa Evans' IG stories calling out Deandre Ayton have expired, they were posted on the internet and anything that is placed there often stays.

The stories were captured in a screenshot and her heartbreak is evident in them. In one story, Evans expressed her heartbreak by saying she'd never felt anything like it before tagging Ayton and begging him to stay away from her.

"I don't think I've ever felt hurt like this ever! Just a fool in a man's playbook," Evans said, punctuating the statement with a broken heart emoji.

Anissa Evans' IG story

However, the stories do not end there. Evans also went ahead and reposted the image of Mellow Rackz and Ayton together and used it to call out the Trail Blazers' big man. In her other story, Evans had some scathing remarks for Ayton.

"This man is the devil in my life I swear," Evans said in her other post.

Anissa Evans' IG story

Since Evans and Ayton kept their relationship away from public attention, no one knows how long they've been together or if they called things quits before the Blazers center began hanging out with Mellow Rackz.

However, based on Evans' reaction, it is likely that she and Ayton were still together when the stories were posted. At the time of writing, Ayton has remained quiet and has yet to respond to Evans or to share an update regarding his love life.

Also read: DeAndre Ayton distressed over Katt Leya's pregnancy; fans see echoes of Zion Williamson-Moriah Mills drama

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback