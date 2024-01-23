Deandre Ayton shares image of icy Portland with $750,000 Ferrari in the foreground

Deandre Ayton took to Instagram to show what the weather was like in Portland, the image for which also had his black Ferrari in the forerground. The center missed the game against the Brooklyn Nets after he was unable to travel following the ice storm that hit the region.

The Blazers won the game on the back of Anfernee Simons's buzzer-beater, and Ayton was able to return to join the side for subsequent games. His absence though garnered immense flak from fans.

Soon after, the center took to Instagram to share a picture of how icy it was in Portland, with his car also visible in the picture. Ayton captioned the post:

"SMH'

Deandre Ayton shared a picture of his Ferrari on Instagram

Coming to Deandre Ayton's ride, it is a swanky Ferrari 812GTS, priced at $750,000 — one of the better souped-up cars from the Italian sports car manufacturing giant.

Important details about his absence came from Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, who reported that Ayton was trapped in his home, He had reportedly tried for hours to get past the sheet of ice blocking him, and the Blazers sent people to help him, but to no avail.

Oregon saw a massive storm last week, and according to a Sports Illustrated report, more than 50,000 Oregon residents were without power.

The center was traded to the Blazers from the Phoenix Suns ahead of this season and is now a part of a rebuilding unit that's still figuring out things in the post-Damian Lillard era.

Former Blazers star Carmelo Anthony validates Deandre Ayton's reason behind missing the game

Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony who plied his trade for the Blazers for two seasons understood how weather in Portland would be a hindrance for people. Speaking to Overtime in a recent interview, he shared his thoughts on the incident.

“Oh, nah, it gets crazy in Portland,” Anthony said.

Deandre Ayton has missed 13 games for the Blazers with tendinitis in his knee before weather conditions saw him miss the game earlier last week. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups told the media before the game − which the team ended up winning 105-103, courtesy of Simons' buzzer-beater − that Ayton would have been healthy enough to take the floor had he been able to make the matchup.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick is in his first season with the franchise after playing five years in Phoenix. He averages 13.1 points and 10.8 rebounds over 24 games with the team. His last five games see him average 14.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

The Blazers have had a forgettable season, and are 12-30 this season, and placed 14th in the Western Conference, just above the 8-35 San Antonio Spurs. Up next, Deandre Ayton and the Blazers take on the OKC Thunder, followed by a contest against the Houston Rockets.

