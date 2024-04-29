DeAndre Jordan describes watching Nikola Jokic play: "One of the most dominant players that doesn't dunk, ever!" (Exclusive)

No longer does DeAndre Jordan ponder the what-ifs surrounding the various team-wide injuries and underachieving performances that contributed to the LA Clippers failing to advance past the second round during the “Lob City” era.

Instead, Jordan has embraced the new stage of his career. For the past two seasons, Jordan has relished his new stint as both a role player and mentor en route to his first NBA championship. He has maintained a disciplined practice and meditation routine, too.

“He is a guy that is one of the most professional guys that I’ve ever been around,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

Still, Jordan’s ears perked up regarding a potential individual accolade. Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers, who coached the Clippers from 2013-20, said recently on the Sloane Knows! podcast that Jordan should be the first Clippers player to have his jersey number (No. 6) retired and hung in the rafters. After all, Jordan was a key piece that helped the Clippers gain respectability with six consecutive NBA playoff appearances (2011-2017).

“That’s humbling to hear, for sure,” Jordan told Sportskeeda. “We’ll see what happens. But that’s an honor that anyone would love to accept. The Clippers have meant a ton to me. I spent the first 10 years of my career there. I grew up here pretty much and learned the game. I did a lot of great things individually and team-wise with the Clippers during my time. It was amazing.”

DeAndre Jordan interview (Exclusive)

Jordan spoke to Sportskeeda about embracing his role during his current stint with the Nuggets, Blake Griffin’s recent retirement and more.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been condensed and edited.

How have you been able to embrace and adapt to this new stage of your career?

DeAndre Jordan:

“No egos in my life, at this point. That comes with age and maturity and the way I look at life and the way I look at basketball at this point. I’m very fortunate to be playing and to have won a championship with this group. The longevity part of it has been amazing. You don’t get opportunities like this very often and be able to play on a great team with a great group of guys and an MVP. It’s fun for me. I’m very appreciative of it. I think that’s what helps me understand everything.”

You obviously won a championship with them. But what other things do you enjoy about being with the Nuggets?

DeAndre Jordan:

“Being able to help and teach and still being able to have my opportunity and help when my number is called. Being a pro and taking the lessons that I learned from older guys, who taught me how to still have an impact on the game, whether you’re playing or not.”

What lessons stick out?

DeAndre Jordan:

“Just stay ready. Some people do that. Some people have a problem with that. It’s very tough to be able to have that up-and-down rotation. Once you’ve been in this game for a long time, you understand that this is an honor to be in this game. You have to appreciate it. You can’t take it for granted.”

What have you done to stay ready last year and this year?

DeAndre Jordan:

“My routine is still the same. I’m still a pro. Even when I don’t play, I’ll still play pickup with the young guys not only to keep my cardio and game as tight as I can. But it’s also to teach them things that they see on the floor. That’s my duty as a veteran.”

What were your emotions when you all won the championship last season?

DeAndre Jordan:

“It’s weird. I don’t know how other people did it. But I thought about all the times that I failed to get to that point. I appreciate that then even more. When you think about the early exits and the heartbreaks, you put yourself back in that dimension of Game 5 [of the 2023 NBA Finals]. All of those emotions were beautiful. I enjoyed it.”

Which of those early exits and setbacks shaped you the most?

DeAndre Jordan:

“I’m talking about all of my early playoff exits. All of them. Portland [in 2016] when Blake and Chris [Paul] got hurt and Austin [Rivers’] eye got jacked up. Then when we were up 3-1 against the Rockets [in 2015] and lose. We’re up 2-0 against Memphis [in 2013] and lose four straight. Stuff like that, I still remember those. So to win it last year made me appreciate the process even more.”

Do you have what-ifs about that?

DeAndre Jordan:

“No, I can’t. I don’t. It’s hard for me to have what-ifs about that because I think I would drive myself crazy. I can’t control that. I just try to be in the present as much as possible. It’s hard because we’re human. We want to fix things. But I’m happy with where I’m at.”

I read you’ve been doing a lot of meditation. How did that start?

DeAndre Jordan:

“It started in 2011 or 12 during one of our trips to China. We visited temples and meditated with monks. I went back two more times for the pre-season games. I’ve been on my own, and meditation has become a part of my life. It’s huge for me. It helps me not reflect on past plays or what’s going to happen. The only thing I can control is what’s going on right now with this possession. Also having kids helps me settle down a little bit. I’m done now and have two boys.”

With Blake formally announcing his retirement, what did he mean to you?

DeAndre Jordan:

“We’ve been teammates for 10 years. A lot of people don’t get that opportunity. But we had a rapport. Our chemistry was great. Then when we brought Chris in, it was even better. Those memories that I have with the team, especially with him, will be some of the greatest ones that I’ve had in my career. He’s a great teammate and a great friend. He helped my career out a ton. We did some great things together."

"We pushed each other. We were both young thundercats trying to find our way, but we also wanted to excel as fast as possible. We had made some goals and expectations of ourselves. But we also held each other accountable in order to get those things. We pushed each other a lot. I told him that watching his development helped push me and our team to become better ourselves.”

What was your favorite dunk of his?

DeAndre Jordan:

“Oh my God (laughs). All of the ones that you’ve guys seen. My reaction – I’ve choked him out, slapped him in the chest, punched him out. Blake would do crazy stuff in practice, too, that was jaw-dropping.”

What about yours?

DeAndre Jordan:

“Oh, man. I had quite a few. I don’t know. I’ll let you answer that one.”

I figured you’d know more.

DeAndre Jordan:

“I’ve have quite a few, for sure. I dunked on my son, who is eight. That was great. You have to set the tone early. Once he’s able to beat me, we’re not going to play anymore.”

How did that dunk go down?

DeAndre Jordan:

“We lowered the goal. We were out there doing some crazy stuff. I have to try to set the tone early.”

Doc said the Clippers should retire your jersey. What do you think?

DeAndre Jordan:

What’s your view on if the Clippers should do the same for Blake and Chris for their role?

DeAndre Jordan:

“Of course. That team was great.”

After playing with Jokic for the past two seasons, where do you think he has the edge over the other MVP candidates?

DeAndre Jordan:

“He’s done the same thing over and over each year. He’s so unselfish. He leads our team in assists. He’s one of the most dominant players that doesn’t dunk, ever (laughs). What he does is amazing and I get to see it every night.”

