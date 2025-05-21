"Definitely seeing a fight this series": NBA fans react as frustrated Anthony Edwards throws basketball at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are already getting competitive with each other in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. The Minnesota Timberwolves took on the OKC Thunder on Tuesday night. The stakes are high as the winner of the series will advance to the 2025 NBA Finals.

Given the dynamics of the WCF, many heated moments are bound to take place. True enough, Anthony Edwards showed his frustration with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. During the first quarter, SGA was knocked down on the floor. Edwards knew it was a flop and threw the ball at Shai out of frustration while he was still on the floor.

Fans on social media had some things to say about what took place between 'Ant-Man' and SGA. Here's what they said on X, formerly Twitter:

"We definitely seeing a fight this series"

"I don’t blame Ant at all"

Here are other fan reactions on X:

"SGA was lying down like he was on a park bench after playing ball all day. Ant Man did the right thing," one said.

"SGA : MVP FOUL MONGER 🎣," one wrote.

"Fair play to Ant, SGA ruins these games," another said.

"they don’t call him the foul merchant for nothing. it’s too damn annoying. just play the game, buddy," another said.

Wolves vs Thunder halftime recap: Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle take the first half in Game 1

We are now deep into the 2025 NBA Playoffs as the Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder faced off in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. The two teams didn't disappoint as they immediately got down and dirty on the hardwood. The Timberwolves secured a 48-44 advantage in the first half.

Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards led the charge for the Wolves. Randle caught fire in the first two quarters of Game 1. He added 20 points, three rebounds and one steal. He shot 83.3% from beyond the arc and 75.0% overall.

Matching Randle's energy was Edwards, the team's second-best scorer in the first half. Antman added 13 points, five rebounds and one block to help Randle secure the lead. With the game neck-and-neck, it's still anybody's ball game.

