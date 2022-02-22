"Definitely something in that water" - LeBron James reacts to Steph Curry's celebratory post after winning All-Star Game MVP

The bromance between LeBron James and Steph Curry is growing, and the NBA community is enjoying every moment of it. Despite going head-to-head on the biggest stage for years, the two all-time greats are now seen in awe of each other's talent.

The two multi-time MVPs were born in the same hospital in Akron, Ohio, and share that unique connection proudly. The 2022 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday in Cleveland, Ohio, was technically a homecoming for both players.

Curry tweeted an appreciation post after winning the All-Star Game MVP award along with a shoutout to James for sinking the game-winner. He jokingly suggested that there is something special in the water of Akron as both superstars had incredible nights. He tweeted:

"Shooters shoot!! (Shoutout) to Cleveland for the boos...and then the love. Amazing weekend and (LeBron James) with the Game winner. Something in that Akron water! An incredibly special trophy in the birth state...Humbled and Honored"

James responded to the tweet, agreeing that there is something in the water of Akron. He then congratulated Curry for lifting the hardware at the exhibition weekend.

"The Baby-Faced Assassin" exploded for 50 points to earn MVP honors. He sank a record-shattering 16 3-pointers – an absurd seven more than the previous All-Star record (nine). Curry was so scorching hot that his MVP-caliber teammates were willingly feeding him the ball, and he didn't disappoint.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Steph went nuclear in the 3rd 🤯 Steph went nuclear in the 3rd 🤯https://t.co/mWZIRoeWHb

LeBron James says Steph Curry is "from a different planet"

Steph Curry lifts the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP trophy Sunday in Cleveland, Ohio.

After Steph Curry dropped the jaws of millions of fans watching his record-breaking performance, reporters rushed to ask the All-Stars about him. Not just fans but also all-time greats and Hall of Famers were left mesmerized by his shooting display. Everyone had nothing but kind words for the Golden State Warriors superstar.

LeBron James was asked about his teammate's historic night, and he suggested Curry is from a different planet and has an "aimbot" on his arm. He said:

"Well, I mean, Steph – come on, man, this guy he's from a different planet. He literally has an automatic sniper connected to his arm. When he lets it go, not only himself, but everybody on the floor, or in the stands, or on TV or on their phones, whatever you're watching on, you think it's going in every time."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors LeBron on Steph: "This guy is from a different planet" LeBron on Steph: "This guy is from a different planet" https://t.co/wJ1UY2F8cg

James has always shown love and appreciation for Curry. The two shared a team for the first time in last season's All-Star Game, and James showered Curry with praise then as well. James credited him for changing the game of basketball by himself and said it was a honor to share the court with him.

The duo of James and Curry remain undefeated (2-0) in NBA All-Star games.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein

LIVE POLL Q. Who is the face of the NBA? Stephen Curry LeBron James 1 votes so far