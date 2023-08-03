“Dehydrated sponge bob” – NBA fans mocks Stephen A. Smith’s wardrobe choice after appearing in all-yellow suit

Stephen A. Smith is one of the top sports analysts in the U.S. right now and he is known for his lavish suits. So, when the veteran sports reporter came in with an all-yellow outfit on First Take on Thursday morning, it set social media abuzz.

First Take co-host Molly Qerim questioned Smith's fashion choice. The TV personality responded and defended his all-yellow get up.

"Actually, I got a couple of places that I'm going to right after the show today," said Smith. "Why I got to change when I can look good on national television and then look off it?"

WATCH: Stephen A. Smith appears on First Take with an unusual Friday eve outfit

But in the age of social media, many fans feasted on the unusual fashion choice of Smith.

One fan even described Smith as a dehydrated version of Sponge Bob.

Goo⚜️⚜️ @_CallMeGoo @FirstTake @stephenasmith Looking like a dehydrated sponge bob! lol

Smith even draw comparisons to a banana of different sorts.

Goo⚜️⚜️ @_CallMeGoo @FirstTake @stephenasmith Looking like a well dressed banana over there! lol

Even with the reason that Smith gave, fans said that he should have not walked out of the house like that.

Steven Wade @SWade_32 @FirstTake @stephenasmith Who da hell let him walk out the house like that?

With all the fun and gags on social media, some just admired the confidence of Smith to wear something different.

Stacie @MusicMom513 @FirstTake @stephenasmith I LOVE it! He looks stuffy all the time in the suits. Loving the casual look

Stephen A. Smith reacts to video of Balloon World Cup

Smith is normally all business when it comes to working for ESPN's First Take. In a segment called "Quick Takes," Molly Qerim showed a clip of the Balloon World Cup.

In the clip, the players were trying to keep the balloon from touching the ground.

"I don't know if the helmets are necessary," reacts Smith. "... But if you got the helmet, where are the elbow pads, knee pads —atake that into consideration. But I would tell you this, I still play around doing that with my daughters."

