Dejounte Murray will miss crucial Game 5 as NBA suspends him after he bumped into a ref

The NBA has suspended Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray for Game 5 against the Boston Celtics. Murray berated one of the referees and then bumped into him after the Hawks' 129-121 loss on Sunday.

Murray wasn't ejected as the game was already over but the league still looked into the apparent contact. The Hawks are down 1-3 in the series and could be eliminated on Tuesday when they take on the Celtics at TD Garden.

ESPN @espn Breaking: Hawks guard Dejounte Murray has been suspended for Game 5 for “making inappropriate contact with and verbally abusing a game official,” the NBA announced. Breaking: Hawks guard Dejounte Murray has been suspended for Game 5 for “making inappropriate contact with and verbally abusing a game official,” the NBA announced. https://t.co/f7I8RCj8Hb

The NBA has been very strict with players getting into contact with referees even if it's inadvertent. Earlier this season, the league also suspended Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams for unintentionally bumping into a referee.

Murray's case was deliberate. He verbally abused an official before the bump.

Quin Snyder hasn't decided who will replace Dejounte Murray in the starting lineup

Atlanta coach Quin Snyder hasn't decided on Dejounte Murray's replacement in the starting five. Snyder told the media that he will have to look at different things before deciding who will replace the former All-Star.

