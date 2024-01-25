“Deki would love nothing more”: Steph Curry pays tribute to late assistant coach as Warriors return with thumping win 

For Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, their home game against the Atlanta Hawks was all about winning and playing their best basketball in honor of their late assistant coach Dejan Milojevic. The Warriors wore black shirts with the Serbian word "Brate" written on the front, meaning "brother" in English. The team also unveiled a jersey patch that they will wear for the remainder of the season featuring the late coach's initials inside of a heart. Curry, who led the way with a 25-point performance, provided a heartfelt tribute after the win.

The 4x NBA champion shared his thoughts on how the win was dedicated to "Deki":

“It was tough. Been a very long week for everybody in the organization. Understanding how we wanted to play, honor, tribute, and celebrate what he meant to our family. Having his family here, you know, giving them this reception from our fans. It’s tough looking over at his chair. You know Deki would love nothing more than to see us go out there compete and have fun as best we can."

Earlier, Milojević suffered a heart attack at a team dinner with the Warriors. He died the following morning after being hospitalized. The league subsequently postponed the team’s next two games. The 46-year-old had a pro career spanning 14 seasons in Spain. He retired in 2009 and switched to coaching, where he joined the Warriors in 2021.

On the game front, Steph Curry chipped in with 25 points, three rebounds and eight assists. Klay Thompson had 24 points, and Jonathan Kuminga came off the bench to drop 25 points and nine rebounds as Golden State won, 134-112.

Steph Curry makes history in emotional game for Warriors

In yet another instance that proves Steph Curry is one of the greatest players in modern-day basketball, the 35-year-old reached a landmark by playing in his 920th career game, moving ahead of Serge Ibaka and Robert Reid.

Curry has been on a tear this season, averaging 26.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He has been shooting 44.6% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc.

The win against the Hawks doesn't necessarily bail the Dubs out of the torrid run they are in. They are still three wins behind 10th-placed Utah Jazz and are 19-22 on a season marked with injuries, inconsistencies and ample drama with Draymond Green caught in the middle of it.

Steph Curry and Co. will now gear up to face crosstown rivals Sacramento Kings at home and hope to build on the momentum they gained against Atlanta.

