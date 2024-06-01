"Delivering babies then go & play basketball" - Gilbert Arenas drags Rudy Gobert's wife and newborn while apologizing

After criticizing Rudy Gobert for missing a playoff game to be there for the birth of his first child, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas sarcastically dragged Gobert's wife and newborn in his mocking public apology. Though Arenas apologized for his previous comments, he mocked the four-time Defensive Player of the Year by claiming that he had no effect defensively for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the playoff games.

"Rudy Gobert, I apologise to you and your family, to your new born and the mother of the child," Arenas said. "You did right by staying home and missing that game."

"I was wrong, I thought you was needed. They didn't need you, your family needed you. Cause the defense you playing out here is probably the same you was doing in that hospital, sitting around," Arenas continued.

"So I apologize, for putting that kind of responsibility on you. Delivering babies, then going to play at basketball games, cause, unfortunately, this is not your sport."

Rudy Gobert missed Game 2 of the Timberwolves' Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets for the birth of his first child. In an episode of his podcast "Gil's Arena," Gilbert Arenas criticized Gobert's decision to miss the game, citing that his baby would still be there after the game.

"It's a baby, bro. It's gonna be there when you get back, we hope," Arenas said.

"I’m just saying, the baby, whatever you think you about to do, he going to be asleep. ... I get you want to be with your wife and smile and stuff, and your good NBA healthcare insurance... It’s because of you playing."

Despite Gobert's absence, the Timberwolves clinched the game 106-80 to go up 2-0 before finally winning the series in seven games against the reigning NBA champions.

Rudy Gobert brushes off criticism of missing playoff game for birth of first child

Amid the criticism led by Gilbert Arenas regarding Rudy Gobert missing the playoff game for the birth of his first child, the Timberwolves star heard all the noise and brushed it off without much effort, saying that he had made his decision long ago.

"This is one thing I decided I was never going to miss in my life," Gobert told FOX Sports.

"I love this game. I dedicated my whole life to this game. But this is one thing that is above that. And that's being there for the birth of my child. I think everyone in this locker room understands that."

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a spectacular playoff run, having eliminated the reigning NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets. However, the Timberwolves were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in the conference finals with a gentleman's sweep to conclude their season.