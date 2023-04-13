DeMar DeRozan children: Exploring the personal life of the Chicago Bulls star

DeMar DeRozan has two daughters with fiance Kiara Morrisson. Diar was born on May 13, 2013, while Mari joined the DeRozan family three years later.

The six-time All-Star sometimes brings his girls to a few of his games. Diar has famously worn “Deebo’s” jersey in most of the games she has attended.

DeRozan's daughters may have inherited their father's love of basketball. DeRozan posted photos on social media showing his daughters enjoying themselves playing basketball.

Diar and Mari even designed one of "Deebo's" All-Star game shoes.

Okay, how cute is this? DeMar Derozan's daughters Mari and Diar designed a custom pair of kicks for their dad!

DeMar DeRozan and Kiara Morrisson aren’t just influencing their children in basketball. They’ve also been very supportive of how they celebrate their children’s birthdays.

During one of Mari’s birthday celebrations, “Deebo” and Morrisson transformed part of their house into a virtual “Frozen” world. The younger daughter couldn’t hide her delight in some of the photos.

In 2019, the DeRozans celebrated Mari’s third birthday with the usual fun and excitement. The colorful cake that highlighted the party was a big-time hit among the guests.

DeMar DeRozan reportedly also has three kids with his previous girlfriend, Shavonti.

In the 2022 offseason, the former Toronto Raptors player supposedly took all of his children to France.

It's clear that the Chicago Bulls guard greatly cares for all of his kids.

Diar DeRozan passionately supported her father DeMar DeRozan in the Chicago Bulls’ do-or-die game against the Toronto Raptors

DeMar DeRozan's nine-year-old daughter helped the Toronto Raptors shoot 18-36 from the free-throw line.

Diar DeRozan stole the spotlight in the Chicago Bulls’ impressive 19-point come-from-behind victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. DeMar DeRozan’s eldest kid was spotted screaming at almost every Raptor who took free throws.

The strategy must have been effective as the Raptors went only 18-36 on free throws. Toronto’s crucial misses, particularly late in the game, helped the Bulls to a remarkable victory.

Raptors went 18-36 from the foul line tonight



Diar DeRozan is the real MVP

Without Drake sitting in his customary courtside seat at Scotiabank Arena, it was one of DeRozan’s daughters who grabbed the limelight.

“Deebo” had this to say when asked about all the shouting Diar did to help the Bulls to victory:

“My daughter called me the other day when she was getting out of school, and she just said, ‘Dad, can I come to the Toronto game?' I remember going to all the Toronto games when she was a kid and I almost said no because she was in school back home.

“She kept asking. She was just adamant about coming to support. I said, ‘You can miss one day of school and come to a game.' I’m glad I did. I owe her some money for sure.”

NBA @NBA "I said you can miss one day of school and come to a game... I'm glad I did."



Diar DeRozan's free throw distraction came up clutch for the Bulls tonight 🤣 "I said you can miss one day of school and come to a game... I'm glad I did."Diar DeRozan's free throw distraction came up clutch for the Bulls tonight 🤣 https://t.co/Z1EZvORC10

At such a young age, Diar has already made a huge impact in one of the biggest games of DeRozan’s career.

