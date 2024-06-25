DeMar DeRozan to hear offers from rival teams as free agency looms: Report

DeMar DeRozan is the next big name from the Chicago Bulls to watch out for after the front office traded Alex Caruso to the OKC Thunder in return for Josh Giddey. The move now fixes the spotlight on the seasoned veteran and their best player as free agency officially opens on June. 30.

Earlier, league insider Marc Stein had asked whether DeRozan would be willing to return to the Bulls fold for another run. The latest now hints that the forward is not a lock to suit up for the team next season.

Per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, the six-time NBA All-Star's future with the Bulls is moe uncertain after the Caruso trade. He added that rival teams are anticipating that DeRozan would hear out their offers once free agency starts, signaling a potential departure from Chicago after three seasons.

DeRozan has been linked with his hometown team, the LA Clippers. The Compton native was considered one of the options the Clippers could spring for if they lose Paul George, who is expected to find a new home for the upcoming season.

Will DeMar DeRozan land in LA this season, or will there be a new team in the offing?

DeMar DeRozan is finishing a three-year, $81.9 million contract with the Bulls. He lived up to expectations, putting solid numbers, averaging 24.0 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game this past season.

He, along with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic were the Bulls 'Big 3' around whom they built their team around. However, injuries, inconsistency and a poor roster set-up meant Chicago would make the playoffs in just one of the three seasons DeRozan spent with them.

The forward has been linked to both the LA Lakers and the Clippers this summer. Given Lakers insider Jovan Buha's comments, the Purple and Gold are unlikely to sign their hometown boy, considering their objectives from the roster.

The Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat are some of the teams that could benefit from a player like DeRozan, owing to his scoring abilities and clutch game, which saw the Bulls rack up crucial wins last season.

Up until this point, it seemed that DeMar DeRozan would ink a new deal with the Bulls after he expressed his wish to be part of the Chicago outfit. But the Caruso trade leaves a massive question mark on whether DeRozan would want to be a part of a possible rebuild.