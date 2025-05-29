DeMar DeRozan reminds Anthony Edwards and Timberwolves of LeBron James' greatness: "These mfs wouldn't stand a chance versus 2016 Bron"

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves dominated LeBron James and the LA Lakers in their opening-round playoff series. DeMar DeRozan, however, moved to put things in perspective and remind them of the greatness of 'The King'.

The Sacramento Kings guard appeared on the Run Your Race podcast on Wednesday. DeRozan highlighted that while the Lakers struggled against the Timberwolves, what James has done all this time cannot be dismissed.

Referring to James' banner 2016 campaign, where he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to its first-ever NBA title, DeRozan said:

"I told somebody this the other day like when they was playin' in the series. They was talkin' about Bron can't get it done, Ant (Edwards) beatin' 'em. I remember tellin' a group of people, I said, 'Most these mfs wouldn't stand a chance vs. a 2016 Bron.'"

He added:

"People forget the man been doin' this 22 years man. Somethin' we never seen in no sport. To be able to dominate this long as he has. The standard that he's been held to at a 40-year-old man. To still do that at that level, I'm pretty sure 99 percent of people in the league would not be doin' none of that at 40 years of age, hoopin' at that high of a level…”

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves eliminated the Lakers in five games in the first round of the playoffs. They banked on their considerable size advantage in securing the series victory.

Despite that, LeBron James was still impressive in the series, averaging 25.4 points, nine rebounds, 5.6 assists, two steals and 1.8 blocks in 41 minutes.

Anthony Edwards has utmost respect for LeBron James

While he talked smack to LeBron James during their playoff series, Anthony Edwards has said that he has nothing but respect for the surefire Hall-of-Famer.

'Ant-Man' made it known after they won the series-clinching Game 5 of their opening-round playoff matchup, highlighting the tremendous pride that went with defeating who, for him, is the greatest ever.

Edwards said:

"It means a lot. I mean, we beat the best player in the world, the best player ever."

Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn

Against the Lakers, Anthony Edwards went for averages of 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 41 minutes.

Edwards and LeBron James were teammates last summer in Team USA, which won the gold in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves were eliminated in the NBA championship race after losing to the OKC Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals, 124-94 on Wednesday.

