“These motherf**kers knew this was gonna be hard” - 5x All-Star says the Golden State Warriors from last season are one of his favorite teams of all time

DeMar DeRozan has heaped high praise on the Golden State Warriors' 2022 championship team. DeRozan made an appearance on "The Draymond Green Show," where he stated that the Dubs' ability to face adversity is what made them special.

The Chicago Bulls shooting guard is one of the most talented veterans in the league. He hasn't won a championship yet, but he knows what it takes to play on the biggest stage. Speaking about the 2022 Warriors team, DeMar DeRozan said:

“Think about y’all, y’all team this year may be one of my favorite teams in the history, simply because which y’all was faced up against, everybody doubted y’all, Klay came back from being out the amount of time he was out, but every time y’all went out there and played that shit was extremely hard.

For me, as a basketball junkie, that’s how I look at it, these mo****rs knew this was gonna be hard, and they embraced it and accepted it every single day."

DeMar DeRozan's take on the Dubs certainly makes a lot of sense. They had a core that had been around for a while. Despite that, not many picked them as the favorites to win it all. While keeping all that noise out, the team focused and persevered and, as a result, lifted the Larry O'Brien trophy.

DeMar DeRozan is a member of the Chicago Bulls, which is also a talented team. They started well last season, but as injuries started showing up, they lost their way. DeRozan, as the leader of the team, will certainly be guiding the team to perform better next season. However, even he knows it will take a lot of mental toughness from the team.

"The beauty of this game is that those who accept it being tough and hard and want it to be, be tough because I want to prove it to myself that I want to get over this shit and that’s what it was and I think y’all was very indicative of that.

"And I think when you get a group of guys like that you get outcome like that," said DeRozan talking about the toughness required to win a championship.

DeMar DeRozan will certainly be hoping to win his first championship with the Bulls next season. They have a roster capable of winning, but it all comes down to how healthy their stars are when the big stage arrives.

How valuable is DeMar DeRozan to the Chicago Bulls?

2022 NBA Summer League - Houston Rockets v Orlando Magic

DeMar DeRozan is one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA. He had a great stint with the San Antonio Spurs but made a free agency move to the Bulls last season. Many believed it to be one of the worst free agency moves. But as the 2021-22 campaign progressed, Deebo started to prove his doubters wrong.

Game-winners, huge performances, 4th quarter dominance... DeMar DeRozan has been SPECIAL so far in his first season with the @chicagobulls

The 32-year-old was clutch almost every time he stepped on the court for the Bulls. He helped them get out of many tough situations. His hard work helped him make it to the All-Star team after a gap of four years. DeMar DeRozan ended the season averaging 27.9 PPG. He helped the team bag a playoff spot, but they weren't able to do anything significant there.

Heading into the 2022-23 season, DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls have high hopes. He will be a key part of the team alongside Zach LaVine. Both of them gelled really well last season and will be looking to continue playing at an elite level.

A lot of the Bulls' chances also depend on Lonzo Ball. The young sensation missed the entire second half of last season because of a knee injury. He is believed to be on track for a return, but some are questioning if he'll be able to play at the same level.

I remember thinking "he's got this" the moment DeMar crossed halfcourt lol

If everything works well, the Bulls are looking set to have a great campaign next season. DeRozan is determined to add a ring to his resume. That will cement his legacy as one of the all-time greats in the Bulls' history.

