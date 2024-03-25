DeMarcus Cousins jokingly pledges to join Rajon Rondo's crew if LeBron James buys NBA team in Vegas

Rajon Rondo's reputation for a high basketball IQ makes him an excellent mentor, leveraging his deep understanding of the game. Most point guards after their retirement are being tapped as basketball coaches because of their vast understanding of the game and this thought has already occurred in Rondo's head.

It has been two seasons since Rajon Rondo has last suited up in the NBA as part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and at 38 years old, he has already thought of entering the coaching realm under certain conditions.

In an interview with veteran sportscaster Rachel Nichols, the two-time NBA champion expressed that he can wait until LeBron James purchases a team in Las Vegas before going to coaching and attending to his daughter who aims to get to college under a volleyball athletic scholarship.

"I'm just waiting on Bron to buy that team in Vegas and then I'll be ready to go," Rondo told Nichols. "My main priorities is my daughter getting off to college properly. And you know, she is really big into volleyball right now. Getting a lot of recruitment. So I just want to be here for her."

As early as now, Rondo also wants to drag former Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans teammate, DeMarcus 'Boogie' Cousins to be his teammate to help him discipline his players.

"Hopefully, really soon I'll be in coaching. Ready to sign my new staff. I believe Boog might make the cut," Rondo said. "I do need an enforcer on the staff. These kids nowadays, you know, they might fight the coach. So I got, I need Boog on the staff-- Securty-slash-big man coach."

DeMarcus Cousins ready to sign as Rajon Rondo's coaching offer under one condition

With Rajon Rondo openly showing his intentions to get into coaching soon, he also made a bold job offer to DeMarcus Cousins to join his coaching staff while being interviewed with Rachel Nichols.

This thought gave both former NBA players a good laugh as Rondo wants to hire Cousins to help keep the young players in check. More so, Cousins wants one stipulation in his contract before joining Rajon Rondo's coaching staff.

"I got to rock out with my dog, but, he's given me the short end of the stick which is fine," Cousins reacts to Rondo's offer. "I will work my way up but I'm all game winning plays are ran through me. I don't give a d*** what he has to say-- that's part of my contract. It's the only way I'm signing."

The last time DeMarcus Cousins played in the NBA was back in the 2021-22 season as a backup for Nikola Jokic for the Denver Nuggets. He had no offers from teams after his last stint with the Nuggets and had stopped playing in the NBA at an early age of 31 years old.