Dennis Rodman explains Scottie Pippen's frustrations due to $18 million, 7-year contract during Bulls' second three-peat: "He deserved (more) money"

During his tenure with the Chicago Bulls, Scottie Pippen was among the most modestly-paid All-Stars in NBA history.

During a recent interview on Vlad TV, Dennis Rodman discussed Pippen's frustrations with his contract, noting how the legendary forward 'deserved more money.'

"I think he was a little frustrated because he wanted a big contract. He won a big contract, and Jerry Cross wouldn't give it to him and stuff like that," Rodman said. "So I think Scottie was more like, he did have an injury, but I think it's more like he was just frustrated at that time because he deserved (more) money. I would have paid him the money. Jordan got 40 million, 45 million, Scottie got 20 million. I don't know. Stuff like that. Just give me ten. I'm good."

Scottie Pippen has been vocal about his time with the Chicago Bulls in recent years. It's clear the original point forward feels slighted by the way Jerry Cross and the Chicago Bulls dealt with his contract situation. An NBA player's career is short, which means they have to maximize their earning potential while they can.

Unfortunately, Pippen never got the deal he deserved from the Bulls, despite helping them to six NBA championships and becoming a first-ballot Hall of Fame selection.

It would appear Scottie Pippen's unhappiness with how things played out in Chicago also set the stage for his now contentious relationship with Michael Jordan, as the former star duo is known to have a long-standing feud.

Scott Williams wants Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen to make up

In a recent interview with Sam Yip of HoopsHype, former Chicago Bulls player Scott Williams shared his grief at the current feud between Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan.

"It's been sad for my heart to really see and listen to some of the things that have been going on with Scottie," Williams said. "I don't hear much from Michael. On Michael's side, he just seems to be quiet on it. But Scottie is really upset, and I don't particularly know 100% all of it."

"I just try to stay in my lane and let those heavyweights battle those types of things out, but I hope that they find some time to pick up a phone or sit down together and work it out," he added.

Unfortunately, the disagreement between the two Chicago Bulls legends shows no sign of ending. Things have been further complicated between Jordan and Pippen since Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen started dating.

Neither Jordan nor Pippen is getting any younger. As such, fans can only hope that they find a way to bury the hatchet in the coming years. After all, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are a significant part of NBA history and a big reason why the NBA is now a global brand.

