Dennis Rodman gets romantic message from girlfriend on $492,602 Maybach

Since his playing career ended, Dennis Rodman has lived a relatively quiet life. The Hall of Fame forward is dating again, and his partner recently left a heartfelt message on one of his more expensive assets.

These days, Rodman is dating American rapper Yella Yella. She currently has over 180,000 followers on Instagram alone. Yella posted a picture on her story of her writing the words "I Love You" really big on Rodman's Maybach.

Via Yella Yella's Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The car pictured sells for $492,602. During his NBA career, Dennis Rodman made just under $27 million. However, his net worth as of 2023 was projected at around $500,000.

Yella Yella and Rodman starting dating during the summer of 2022. They are constantly appearing on each other social media's, and the couple has launched their own YouTube channel together.

During his playing days, Rodman has been known to do some outlandish things. That has not changed, as he went through an absurd gesture for his girlfriend. Over the summer, Rodman decided to get Yella's face tattooed on his cheek.

Outside of his relationship with Yella, Rodman has three children. His youngest daughter Trinty has followed in his footsteps of becoming a professional athlete. Along with playing for the United States Women's National Soccer Team, Trinity Rodman also plays professionally for the Washington Spirit.

Dennis Rodman reminiscences Bulls' second historic three-peat

While Dennis Rodman has clearly moved on with his life, that doesn't me he has forgotten about his former self. He recently posted a clip on social media reminiscing on his best times as a player.

The video Rodman posted on his Instagram story was from the 1998 NBA Finals. In that series, the Chicago Bulls took down the Utah Jazz to complete their second three-peat of the 1990s. Snippets of the video include the energetic battling it out with longtime Jazz forward Karl Malone.

Rodman joined the Bulls leading up to the 1996 season after a brief run with the San Antonio Spurs. Despite being considered uncontrolable, he ended up being a key piece alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. The trio had great success together, winning championships in each of Rodman's three years in Chicago.

The '98 finals against the Jazz was the last playoff series Rodman ever played in. Across six games, he averaged 3.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists. His best single performance came in Game 4, when he notched six points and 14 rebounds.

Leaving Chicago was the beginning of the end for Dennis Rodman in the NBA. He'd hang around for two more seasons, having brief runs with the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. After retiring following the 2000 season, Rodman was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.