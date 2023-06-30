Dennis Rodman, one of the best defenders in NBA history, may have failed to defend his honor once as he suffered an odd injury. Still, Rodman was still able to play amid the pain of it all.

Rodman was known to have some fun when not playing basketball, and it caused plenty of controversy. The five-time champion's story wasn't clear on when it happened, but he still remembers how the doctor told him about it.

"When you miss, it's got a, "Wow!" Next thing you know going to a blood bank... The girl's like fucking crying and she's like, 'Oh my God are you dying?' I'm like, 'I am?'" Rodman said. "The next day, we went to the Houston practice facility downtown, but everyone knew. I was like, 'Oh no.'

"The doctor said, 'OK, great, Dennis, you know I know what that is.' He said, 'You have a contused penis.' I'm like, 'Y'all know what it is. Just give me a lamest term. Your d**k is broke, OK? Great, thanks.' So anyways, that night I played the game."

According to Rodman, that's just one of the three instances where he broke his penis. The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons legend didn't give details about how the other two injuries happened.

Dennis Rodman almost ended it all after he found out that his wife cheated on him

Dennis Rodman talked about almost taking his life after finding out that his ex-wife cheated on him with a former teammate. The Hall of Famer didn't mention any names,; however, it was during his time playing for the Detroit Pistons.

Rodman retold the story of falling asleep inside a car while holding a shotgun. At that time, he found out about what his ex-wife was doing and was ready to take his life. However, Pearl Jam lulled him to sleep and stopped him from taking his life that night.

"I had to go play a game that night," Rodman said. "We won, and stuff like that."

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year said that Pistons coach Chuck Daly cut that teammate following the incident.

