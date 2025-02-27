Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity Rodman lets her hair down as she ditches signature braids

Dennis Rodman’s daughter has always been known for her long braided hair throughout her young soccer career. However, Trinity Rodman debuted a new look on Wednesday, letting her hair down to ditch her signature braids for short and curly ones.

In her Instagram story, Trinity proudly showcased her new look, writing it was time to show her natural curls as her hair had always been braided. The forward was all smiles in the post as she lip-synched a popular TikTok trend.

“Moment for the curls,” she wrote in the IG story. “Because my hair is always braided.”

Trinity Rodman's IG story

Trinity Rodman had numerous hairstyles throughout her career, with her most prominent being the pink-dyed hair she rocked during the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she helped Team USA win the gold medal in women’s soccer.

It follows the iconic looks of her father, Dennis Rodman, who has tried many different hairstyles and colors in his 15-year NBA career.

Aside from his outlandish looks, Rodman was known for helping the Chicago Bulls win their second three-peat from 1996 to 1998, alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Rodman was also a key figure in the “Bad Boy” Detroit Pistons led by Isiah Thomas in the late 1980s.

Meanwhile, Trinity Rodman rose to fame when she led the Washington Spirit to the 2021 National Women’s Soccer League title.

Trinity Rodman disowns father Dennis Rodman after accusing him of being an alcoholic

Trinity Rodman and Dennis Rodman’s relationship went on a rough road in late 2024 after Trinity went on a tirade about her father in an interview with Alex Cooper on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

Trinity disowned her father in the interview, calling him an alcoholic and accusing him of hogging the spotlight.

“He’s an alcoholic,” Trinity Rodman said. “He's not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else. We tried to live with him But he's having parties 24/7, bringing random b****es in.

”He loves the spotlight. We never want to make him look bad. And that is at the cost of kind of holding in a lot. I guess it's just like the anger that I haven't really been able to let out is, like, difficult for me.”

Trinity also discussed how resentment built up inside her and their family throughout the years. She also discussed how Rodman’s unexpected appearance at one of her playoff games in 2021 affected her play. She also lamented Rodman for taking the spotlight from her.

The father and daughter hugged it out after the 2021 game, but the animosity between the two remained, resulting in a heated interview a few years later.

Dennis Rodman has since apologized for his shortcomings as a father to Trinity.

