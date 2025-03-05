Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity Rodman and Lexie Hull shower love on American sports power couple's pregnancy announcement

Trinity Rodman, NBA legend Dennis Rodman's daughter, joined WNBA player Lexie Hull as one of the many people who congratulated Sophia and Michael Wilson on their pregnancy.

The couple shared the news on Instagram as they prepared to welcome their first child. Rodman and Wilson have been teammates on the USWNT in international competitions for the past two years and have formed a tight bond.

Rodman and Lexie Hull shared kind words with the happy couple, congratulating them on their first child.

Rodman and Wilson might play against one another in the NWSL, but they represent the new generation of the USWNT, transitioning from players like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe. Rodman and Wilson are two of the younger players on the team, but they have continued the success of their predecessors.

Sophia and Michael were showered with congratulations and positive messages from many athletes, teams and personalities from the football and soccer world. The Portland Thorns FC and the Arizona Cardinals reached out to deliver congratulations, as they usually do when players announce pregnancies.

Trinity Rodman had fun with her newest teammate

Trinity Rodman was the youngest player ever drafted into the NWSL when she entered the league in 2021, but she had a good time with her new teammate, 17-year-old Chloe Ricketts.

When answering questions at the team's "Spirit Fest" over the weekend, Ricketts revealed that her mother still picks out her clothes. The answer sent Rodman down to the floor in laughter.

Ricketts is one of the rising stars in soccer, but she won't be alone as she tries to navigate the stardom. Rodman has faced drama of her own, largely tied to her father, five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman, who played for the Chicago Bulls as part of the dynasty the team had in the 1990s.

Rodman had a similarly jarring entrance into the NWSL and should be able to provide Ricketts with advice and mentorship so that she can find her way as a professional and potentially even join her on the USWNT. Ricketts and Rodman will join forces as the face of their team as the regular season begins on March 14.

