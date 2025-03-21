Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity Rodman makes fashion statement as she shows off newly-dyed pink braids

On Thursday, NBA legend Dennis Rodman's daughter debuted her new look on social media. The Washington Spirit forward was seen with a new hairstyle and color. The soccer star launched her new look with a post on Instagram flaunting it with pride.

Sharing the post with 'Sexxy Red's' song "She's Back" playing in the background, Rodman showcased her newly braided hair, which was dyed pink. Captioning the post with a brief message, the winger wrote:

"Did we miss her??🤪💞🥰"

With the new NWSL season beginning on March 15, Rodman will be debuting her new look on the pitch against the Kansas City Current at Audi Field on Saturday. Suffering a serious back injury against the Kansas City team last season, Rodman will be looking to make an impact against them this term and is ready to face them with her new look.

The USWNT star was on the bench for her team's 2-1 win over the Houston Dash last Saturday and came onto the pitch for the last 23 minutes of the match.

Trinity Rodman's relationship with tennis star Ben Shelton earns a reaction from Coco Gauff

Trinity Rodman's recent relationship update has earned the eyes of many including young Tennis star Coco Gauff. News broke this week that the Washington Spirit forward is dating Tennis star Ben Shelton, who posted a picture of him and Rodman on his Instagram.

A Tennis newsletter handle "The Tennis Letter" took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an image of the post on Tuesday. Captioning the post with a short message the account wrote:

"Ben Shelton and USWNT soccer star Trinity Rodman," it read.

The Tweet also had a picture of the comments section which had many tennis stars reacting to the picture of Rodman and Shelton including Coco Gauff:

"Hard launchhhhh !!" the comment from Gauff read.

The image showed the 22-year-old USWNT star kissing the world No. 15 Tennis star on the cheek as they traveled in an elevator.

