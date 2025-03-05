Dennis Rodman’s ex-wife expresses gratitude to son’s girlfriend Riley Dixonn for standing by him through highs and lows

Dennis Rodman is one of the more polarizing and flamboyant players the NBA has ever seen. His fiery personality and refusal to accept the status quo of the league while he was in it made him memorable, both on and off the court. His children might have inherited some of his stubbornness, but according to his ex-wife, they just need the right people around them.

In a heartwarming Instagram story, Dennis Rodman's ex-wife, Michelle Moyor, expressed her gratitude towards Riley Dixonn, who is dating her son D.J. In her post, Moyor thanked Dixonn for being a consistent presence in her son's life, guiding him when things got rough and being there for him.

Rodman was thankful to Dixon for sticking by her son as he navigates through life.

"To the girl who loves my son not only on his good days, but also on his bad days. THANK YOU," said Moyor about her son's girlfriend.

While her marriage to Dennis Rodman didn't end well, Michelle Moyor has been extremely supportive of both of her children as they pursue their athletic dreams. D.J. Rodman is about to wrap up the regular season with the USC Trojans, hoping to put together a run at the Big 10 Tournament. Her daughter Trinity, on the other hand, is preparing for her fifth season with the Washington Spirit in the NWSL.

Michelle Moyor wants to be done with her connection to Dennis Rodman

Even though Moyor has been a big supporter of her children and their ventures, she has gone out of her way to make sure that Dennis Rodman isn't as involved with them as he might want to be. Her desire led her to fully support Trinity Rodman when the U.S. Olympian expressed that she was "done" with her father after he posted an apology to her on his social media for being distant.

Dennis Rodman had one of the most interesting careers the NBA has ever seen, but his off-the-court antics have soured both his children's and ex-wife's perspective of him, resulting in them all but shunning him from their lives.

As Moyor and her children continue to pursue their goals, it seems a shame that they will have the shadow of their father and ex-husband looming over them. However, her Instagram post shows that Michelle Moyor is focused on the positives in her and her children's lives.

