Dennis Rodman's 'sexy' Michael Jordan, 'dump truck' LeBron James analogy sends $23,000,000 ex-NBA players into hysterics

NBA legend Dennis Rodman, remembered for his Chicago Bulls days and eccentric lifestyle, sparked reactions on Wednesday with a bizarre Michael Jordan take. Rodman compared his former teammate’s physique to LeBron James with an analogy that left former $23 million ex-NBA player, Austin Rivers, in hysterics. The five-time NBA champion made the comparisons during a live stream with Neon. &quot;Look at Michael Jordan and LeBron James at their prime, right? Michael Jordan was too sexy, man,&quot; Rodman said. &quot;LeBron's like f*cking goddamn dumptruck, what the f*ck man, Michael Jordan was like a design on a Barista coffee.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRodman’s remark left many fans scratching their heads, including former NBA guard Austin Rivers, were in stitches over the comment. The former Clippers guard, whose net worth is listed at $23 million by Celebrity Net Worth, reacted to it in the comments.&quot;😂😂😂,&quot; Rivers reacted.Austin Rivers reacts to Dennis Rodman's comments (Source: weluvlebronjames)Fans from both sides joined Rivers in the comments, flooding it with their reactions to the hilarious take.&quot;He ain’t lying. Jordan has the aura and still does. Bron doesn’t.&quot; a Jordan fan wrote.&quot;Bron did it his way. 6'9 260 who could move like mj and shaq combined. Oh and who could pass like magic. Mj is goku, bron is broly or jiren,&quot; a LeBron fan added.LeBron and Jordan fans respond to Rodman's comments (Source: Instagram/weluvlebronjames)Dennis Rodman weighs in on the GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael JordanDuring his appearance on Neon's livestream, Dennis Rodman shared his thoughts on the GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. “The Worm” picked his former teammate as the greatest, while admitting that many fans might be upset with his stance.&quot;We know who that is, Jordan all day long,&quot; Rodman said. &quot;Get mad at me all you want. Guess what? We're gonna disagree.&quot;Continuing to offer his thoughts on the subject, Rodman even made a case for Kobe Bryant as a legitimate contender.&quot;People forgot about that one guy, that one guy that's called Kobe Bryant. People forget about him. They talk about everybody else. They don't talk about Kobe for some reason,&quot; Rodman explained.Rodman's livestream with Neon provided some unforgettable moments with his GOAT comparisons being one of them.