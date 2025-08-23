  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Dennis Rodman's 'sexy' Michael Jordan, 'dump truck' LeBron James analogy sends $23,000,000 ex-NBA players into hysterics

Dennis Rodman's 'sexy' Michael Jordan, 'dump truck' LeBron James analogy sends $23,000,000 ex-NBA players into hysterics

By Arian Kashyap
Published Aug 23, 2025 12:49 GMT
Dennis Rodman
Dennis Rodman's 'sexy' Michael Jordan, 'dump truck' LeBron James analogy sends $23,000,000 ex-NBA players into hysterics (Source: Imagn)

NBA legend Dennis Rodman, remembered for his Chicago Bulls days and eccentric lifestyle, sparked reactions on Wednesday with a bizarre Michael Jordan take.

Ad

Rodman compared his former teammate’s physique to LeBron James with an analogy that left former $23 million ex-NBA player, Austin Rivers, in hysterics. The five-time NBA champion made the comparisons during a live stream with Neon.

"Look at Michael Jordan and LeBron James at their prime, right? Michael Jordan was too sexy, man," Rodman said. "LeBron's like f*cking goddamn dumptruck, what the f*ck man, Michael Jordan was like a design on a Barista coffee."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Rodman’s remark left many fans scratching their heads, including former NBA guard Austin Rivers, were in stitches over the comment. The former Clippers guard, whose net worth is listed at $23 million by Celebrity Net Worth, reacted to it in the comments.

"😂😂😂," Rivers reacted.
Austin Rivers reacts to Dennis Rodman&#039;s comments (Source: weluvlebronjames)
Austin Rivers reacts to Dennis Rodman's comments (Source: weluvlebronjames)

Fans from both sides joined Rivers in the comments, flooding it with their reactions to the hilarious take.

Ad
"He ain’t lying. Jordan has the aura and still does. Bron doesn’t." a Jordan fan wrote.
"Bron did it his way. 6'9 260 who could move like mj and shaq combined. Oh and who could pass like magic. Mj is goku, bron is broly or jiren," a LeBron fan added.
LeBron and Jordan fans respond to Rodman&#039;s comments (Source: Instagram/weluvlebronjames)
LeBron and Jordan fans respond to Rodman's comments (Source: Instagram/weluvlebronjames)

Dennis Rodman weighs in on the GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan

During his appearance on Neon's livestream, Dennis Rodman shared his thoughts on the GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. “The Worm” picked his former teammate as the greatest, while admitting that many fans might be upset with his stance.

Ad
"We know who that is, Jordan all day long," Rodman said. "Get mad at me all you want. Guess what? We're gonna disagree."

Continuing to offer his thoughts on the subject, Rodman even made a case for Kobe Bryant as a legitimate contender.

"People forgot about that one guy, that one guy that's called Kobe Bryant. People forget about him. They talk about everybody else. They don't talk about Kobe for some reason," Rodman explained.

Rodman's livestream with Neon provided some unforgettable moments with his GOAT comparisons being one of them.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications