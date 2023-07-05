Dennis Rodman said that he once had a $20 million contract with Madonna if he got her pregnant -"She knows the story"

Dennis Rodman, the legendary Chicago Bulls player, is known for his on-court skills as well as his eccentric lifestyle, including his dating history. One of the notable figures he was involved with romantically is Madonna, and there have been rumors and discussions about their relationship.

In his autobiography, "Bad As I Wanna Be," Rodman shed some light on his relationship with Madonna. He mentioned that Madonna expressed a desire to have a baby with him and even mentioned a $20 million contract for that purpose.

Rodman was asked about his relationship with Madonna on "VladTV" recently. When asked to clarify a story of his first meeting with her, Rodman said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I never wanted to have s*x with her in the beginning. She knows the story, I know the story."

Rodman was also asked about the $20 million dollar contract, which Madonna denied. When asked whether he was "sticking by the story", he responded by simply saying:

"Why not?"

Dennis Rodman was fairly graphic about Madonna's desire to have a baby with him in his autobiography. However, with the pop icon denying these claims, there appears to be a bit of a gap in what is true and what isn't.

Dennis Rodman's dating life

Dennis Rodman's relationships have been a tough thing to keep a track of. Outside of his life with Madonna, Rodman has been married thrice - to Annie Bakes, his first wife, in 1992, to Carmen Electra in 1998, and Michelle Moyer in 2003.

The first marriage ended due to infidelity and abuse shortly after getting married. His marriage with Electra would've lasted only nine days if the two didn't reconcile. It eventually ended in 1999 when Electra filed for divorce.

His marriage with Moyer was a little more complicated as she filed for divorce in 2004 but the couple's attempts to work things out prolonged the result. They eventually got divorced in 2012.

Rodman had one child from his first marriage with Banks and two from his third with Moyer.

Poll : 0 votes