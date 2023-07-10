Dennis Rodman says Michael Jordan getting frustrated was the reason the Bulls broke up in 1998 -"We Could've Won 4 in a Row"

The Chicago Bulls were undoubtedly the most dominant team of the 1990s and one of the most dominant teams in NBA history. However, their dynasty eventually came to an end as several key members of the rotation were traded away.

According to Dennis Rodman, who was speaking on a recent episode of VladTv, it was Micahel Jordan's frustrations that led to the eventual demise of the Chicago Bulls dynasty.

"I mean, he (Phil Jackson) wrote a playbook about it, said this is the last dance, and he wasn't coming back. I'm like, damn, man. And like, wow, this is it. Because the next year. The next year. It was a half-season. I said we could have won the state for four in a row. I said, hey, let's bring this...bring everybody back together. Let's bring them back together, stuff like that. But it's like, wow, man."

"Some days you look back and say, we could have went four in a row, easy. But I think Michael got fed up, and I did. Scottish stayed. I think Michael left. Michael left. They bring me back. Phil left. And that was it."

Following Jordan and Jackson's departures, the Chicago Bulls struggled to replicate their past successes and embarked on a potential roster rebuild.

Stephen A Smith explains why Michael Jordan is the GOAT

Michael Jordan's tenure with the Chicago Bulls established him as one of - if not the - greatest players of all time. It's only been since LeBron James entered the NBA that there's been any real discussion as to whether Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player in history or not.

However, during a February 23 episode of First Take, ESPN's Stephen A Smith explained why he will never put LeBron James above Michael Jordan in a 'greatest of all-time discussion.

"LeBron James is number two all-time, and Michael Jordan is number one." @stephenasmith 's mind is not changing ... MJ is the GOAT"LeBron James is number two all-time, and Michael Jordan is number one." .@stephenasmith's mind is not changing ... MJ is the GOAT 🐐"LeBron James is number two all-time, and Michael Jordan is number one." https://t.co/26up36k38q

"LeBron has six losses (in the NBA Finals), LeBron didn't show up in one NBA Finals which was against Dallas," Smith said. "This is a time we should be celebrating the Herculean efforts, the greatness, the commitment to excellence, the superb play, the statesmanship, the ambassadorship of all things that are LeBron James. ... But my mind on this specific topic will never change — LeBron James is No. 2 all-time and Michael Jordan is No. 1."

Whether one considers Jordan or James as the greatest, it is undeniable that both players elevated the NBA to new heights and captivated audiences worldwide. Their impact on the game and global popularity cannot be overstated, and fans can appreciate the privilege of witnessing the extraordinary talents of these two basketball legends.

