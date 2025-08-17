"Dennis Rodman thinks he’s in 2k" - NBA fans go wild over Michael Jordan's ex-teammate's link up with viral streamer Neon in dramatic new look

Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman linked up with popular streamer Neon on Saturday. Rodman, in his usual fashion, rocked a dramatic new look, sporting a red goatee.Fans on social media responded to the look. One fan on X jokingly tweeted that Rodman was acting like he was in the popular NBA 2K video game.✩𝐀𝐡𝐤 🇲🇦 @Jenna4ThreeeeLINK@FearedBuck Dennis Rodman thinks he’s in 2kOther fans commented on his new look:Icy❄️ @Icysnipes24LINK@FearedBuck did this mf dye is beard red 😭Greedy🕷️ @Greedyszn1LINK@FearedBuck Rodman still on that bulls*** 😂😂Icy❄️ @Icysnipes24LINK@FearedBuck did this mf dye is beard red 😭Kyrgio @KyrgioNFTLINK@FearedBuck rodman looks like a freakSome felt that Rodman isn't an NBA legend and many just commented on the link-up:‏۟ @lIIllIIIlllllIILINK@FearedBuck Bro ain’t a legend, he was a mediocre player at best, and hasn’t been relevant in 10+ years 😭😭doru⚡ @doruOltLINK@FearedBuck that's how a W looks likeDennis Rodman’s ever-changing hair, from neon green, pink, silver and more, has become an extension of his identity, matching his mood or persona. One striking example was when he shaved AIDS ribbons into his head during the 1995 playoffs as a subtle political statement amid the epidemic.During the 1995 NBA Finals press conference, Rodman turned heads when he arrived in a wedding dress. His ensemble isn’t complete without piercings, painted nails, chunky jewelry, goggles, chokers and sunglasses.Dennis Rodman also took his flair to footwear. With Nike, he favored the innovative Air Darwin and later the avant-garde Air Worm Ndestrukt, sneakers designed to stand out and subvert norms. Under Converse, he helped fashion the bold All-Star Rodman sneaker, which featured tribal graphics and a striking sun motif.Dennis Rodman picks former teammate Michael Jordan as his GOATHall of Famer Dennis Rodman was asked on N3on’s live stream to weigh in on the NBA’s GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Rodman picked Jordan over prime James and added that Kobe Bryant should not be overlooked in the GOAT conversation.&quot;We know who that is,&quot; Rodman said. &quot;Jordan all day long... People forgot about that one guy. That one guy, that's called Kobe Bryant. People forget about him. They talk about everybody else. They don't talk about Kobe for some reason.&quot;Lebron James and Michael Jordan on court during halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game - Source: ImagnThe league’s GOAT debate is one of the most passionate and long-running discussions among fans. While polls usually show Jordan slightly ahead of LeBron in GOAT votes, younger generations are increasingly leaning toward James, especially after he broke Kareem’s scoring record.