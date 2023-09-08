Dennis Schröder FIBA World Cup 2023 stats so far: How has the German player played?

Dennis Schröder might just be the most popular basketball player in Germany right now after his heroics against the title favorites - Team USA - at the FIBA World Cup semi-finals. Not even the great Dirk Nowitzki could steer Germany to such heights despite his stature.

While Schröder definitely seems to have a more accomplished star cast, his performances certainly cannot be discredited during this incredible charge by the Germans.

A gutsy 17-point, 9-assist performance against the Americans drew international notice to the new Toronto Raptors star, but it wasn't the first time he showed off his unique talent throughout the tournament.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Serbia, who beat Canada in the other semi-finals, awaits Germany in the Finals of the World Cup and Dennis Schröder is certainly going to be the focal point of the German attack in the title clash too. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Co. are set to have their hands tied with the point guard at his individual best during the tournament.

Expand Tweet

Schröder ran rings around the Team USA and his point guard play was key in breaking down the Team USA defense spearheaded by DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr. Fellow NBA colleagues Franz Wagner and Daniel Theis contributed 22 and 21 points respectively to the cause, but the facilitation duties were firmly vested with Dennis Schröder.

Dennis Schröder FIBA World Cup 2023 stats

Dennis Schroder in action during his 24 point outing against Slovenia

The newly signed Toronto Raptor has averaged 17.9 points, 2 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game over the course of 7 games for the German national team en route to their journey to the FIBA World Cup Finals.

A 30-point performance against Austria in the group stages marked his best scoring performance during the tournament. Schröder made 10/19 shots, going 5/9 from deep in this scoring clinic against the Austrians.

A 24-point, 10-assist double-double against Luka Doncic's Slovenia might have been his most complete performance, though. Schröder even recorded 2 steals and a block to round off a brilliant all-round showing for the German national team on this instance.

With the exception of a 9-point stinker where Schröder racked up 26 shots, hitting only on 4 occasions, the guard has had a stellar run and has been one of the main reasons Germany finds themselves in the Finals against all odds. Will their floor general be key once again as they get their first attempt at the World Cup trophy?