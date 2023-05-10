Dennis Schroder fires back at Steve Kerr over Game 4 flopping comments on Lakers

Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Steve Kerr's Golden State Warriors was a thrilling match. The Lakers ultimately prevailed by a narrow margin of three points. The intense clash, however, was not without its fair share of controversy, with discussions swirling around biased officiating and allegations of flopping by the Lakers.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was quick to point fingers at the Lakers, suggesting that they had benefited from deceptive calls and embellished falls. But Lakers' point guard sensation Dennis Schroder wasted no time firing back at Kerr's remarks.

"If they set illegal screens, sometimes you gotta show them that they are moving on the screen. If you don't do it, they're not gonna call it."



Schröder's immediate reaction toward Steve Kerr's claims highlighted how the Lakers approach games strategically and effectively use their crafty play style to target areas where the Warriors are weaker. Throughout the series, the Lakers have demonstrated great perseverance and commitment, which is why they are regarded as one of the most successful teams in NBA history.

Game 4 drama sets the stage for an intense Game 5 showdown

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four

Warriors-Lakers rivalry continues with the long-awaited Game 5 slated for Wednesday as the Lakers hope to repeat history by advancing to the Western Conference Finals after a win today similar to their performance during their championship run of 2019 – 2020.

While Kerr raised doubts about the Lakers' playing style, the team remains steadfast in their conviction and defied all odds in the Western Conference playoffs as they were seeded seventh but showcased their best basketball skills at key moments.

However, the Lakers still face a daunting challenge ahead. They must secure three consecutive victories, including a crucial road win, to eliminate the Warriors from the playoffs. The Lakers cannot afford to underestimate their opponents' tenacity despite their strong home record.

As tensions continue to escalate amid Steve Kerr's accusations, maintaining a successful strategic approach in this series is key for the Lakers. Only time will determine if they're capable of handling it all. However, both teams are committed to giving 100% effort toward obtaining victory. An explosive altercation is slated to happen in the upcoming 2023 NBA playoffs which will certainly engage fans and make a permanent impact.

